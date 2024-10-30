FBI Whistleblower: James Comey Opened 'Secret, Off the Books' Agency Investigation to 'Find Dirt on Donald Trump in 2015'
James Comey has been doing all he can to find incriminating evidence on Donald Trump.
The House Judiciary Committee is looking into a whistleblower report that the FBI targeted Trump soon after he announced he was running for President in June 2015, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An FBI agent, who is involved in the probe, revealed the secret criminal investigation in a protected disclosure sent to the committee.
According to the disclosure, the investigation focused on finding any wrongdoing on the part of Trump and his presidential campaign.
The agent involved “personally knew” Comey, the FBI director at the time, ordered an investigation against the controversial politician, and that Comey "personally directed it."
The investigation apparently did not seek out to target a specific crime commited by Trump but instead worked as a fishing expecdition to spot something incriminating on the former reality star.
According to a House Judiciary Committee spokesman, the committee “plans to look into" the allegations.
The whistleblower disclosure noted the investigation may indicate institutional bias against the former president, however, “it does not appear that any information about this investigation was turned over to Trump’s criminal defense counsels.”
Former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker responded to the allegations and described it as a “booming and egregious violation."
He told The Washington Times: "It’s an unpredicated infiltration of a presidential campaign which is sensitive.
“It’s sensitive to the point where it would have to have been approved by the [attorney general] and … would have to be predicated. And in this case, I’m not hearing any predication. It would have to be on the books anyway, regardless.”
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump Should Face Criminal Charges In Connection With Jan. 6 Insurrection, House Panel Announces
- Trump ‘Indictment Could be Imminent’: Political World Braces for Shockwaves After Flurry of Meetings, Social Media Attacks
- Trump’s REVENGE: Ex-Prez Ordered IRS Tax Probes Into Enemies Including Fired FBI Boss James Comey
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Trump first revealed to America he was running for president in 2015 while at Trump Tower in New York. He would go on to defeat Hillary Clinton in a shocking moment the following year.
After being beaten by Joe Biden in 2020, the 78-year-old is once again running for president, this time against Kamala Harris.
While the polls remain close between the two candidates, pundits believe there are many reasons the race may go Trump's way, especially when it comes to the war on gang violence.
It is suggested the the rising presence of violent migrant gangs, such as Tren de Aragua, could be a big key for Trump.
Tren de Aragua – a gang with a disturbing reputation for sex and drug trafficking, as well as burying enemies alive – in the U.S. has grown under the Biden-Harris administration.
However, a Trump victory may also mean destruction for the earth according to many scientists.
University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann shared: "We've got to get off fossil fuels as quickly as possible, It's hard to see that happening in the event of a Trump victory."
He stated: "A second Trump presidency is game over for meaningful climate action this decade, and stabilizing warming below 1.5C probably becomes impossible.
"With Kamala Harris, there's a good chance we can avert truly catastrophic global climate impacts. With Trump there is not. It's night and day."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.