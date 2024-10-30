How Ultra-Violent Migrant Gangs Like ‘Tren de Aragua’ — Who Sex Traffick and Bury Enemies Alive — Could Swing Election for Trump
Donald Trump could surge past Kamala Harris at the polls thanks to an unlikely group.
RadarOnline.com can reveal political pundits suggested the rising presence of ultra-violent migrant gangs, such as Tren de Aragua, could help Trump win the election.
The presence of groups like Tren de Aragua – a gang with a disturbing reputation for sex and drug trafficking, as well as burying enemies alive – in the U.S. has grown under the Biden-Harris administration, leading some critics to believe voters will be influenced to re-elect Trump, 78, in favor of his border policies.
While immigration and border security are not new issues in U.S. politics, the increase of Tren de Aragua members and other violent migrant gang activity across the country has propelled the topic to the forefront of the upcoming election.
The Department of Homeland Security has reportedly identified 600 migrants in the U.S. with connections to Tren de Aragua and believes the gang is operating in at least 15 states. Since 2021, there have been 100 arrests of suspected gang members.
Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance, have made "migrant crime" a key talking point on the campaign trail, often blaming incidents of violence on the Biden-Harris administration.
The ex-president and Vance have repeatedly made unfounded claims against migrant groups – including claiming Haitians in Ohio were "eating" family pets and gang members were infiltrating Aurora, Colorado – at rallies, interviews and online.
Despite local authorities in Ohio and Colorado pushing back on Trump and Vance's false claims, the ex-president and his running mate seemingly gained traction among voters who saw immigration and border security as top issues.
Washington think-tank fellow Michael Shifter told the Daily Mail: "I think the Tren de Aragua in the US could help elect Donald Trump."
- ELECTION COUNTDOWN: Trump Accused of Distortion, Deception and Lies — Again — As His Scandal-Hit MSG Rally Claims Are Fact-Checked
- Donald Trump Claims Democrats Are Allowing 'Unvetted Migrants' Into the Country to Win Elections
- Trump's 'Purge-Style' Crime Crackdown 'Solution' Compared to Hitler's Jew-Purging 'Kristallnacht' Onslaught
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Other critics agreed with Shifter as they pointed to the alleged failings of so-called "border tsar" Harris, who they accused of allowing gangs to easily cross into the U.S.
One such person is suspected Tren de Aragua leader Estefania Primera, 36, who goes by the street name "La Barbie".
La Barbie was arrested last month on human trafficking and prostitution charges and has been accused of running a crime ring out of the Gateway Hotel in El Paso, Texas.
Local police said a judge temporarily closed the hotel after the agency received an astonishing 693 calls over a two-year period concerning alleged criminal activity at the hotel.
According to court documents, one alleged victim, a migrant woman who had been living at the hotel, accused La Barbie of forcing her into sex work.
The woman claimed La Barbie drugged her and allowed men to rape her as she went in and out of consciousness.
La Barbie reportedly crossed into the U.S. illegally in August 2023 and was arrested; however, under the Biden-Harris administration's so-called "catch-and-release" policy, she was allowed to remain in the country with an ankle monitor, which she later removed.
In September, Texas Governor Greg Abbott designated Tren de Aragua a "terrorist organization" and claimed El Paso has become "ground zero" for the gang's operation.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.