Donald Trump could surge past Kamala Harris at the polls thanks to an unlikely group.

RadarOnline.com can reveal political pundits suggested the rising presence of ultra-violent migrant gangs, such as Tren de Aragua, could help Trump win the election.

The presence of groups like Tren de Aragua – a gang with a disturbing reputation for sex and drug trafficking, as well as burying enemies alive – in the U.S. has grown under the Biden-Harris administration, leading some critics to believe voters will be influenced to re-elect Trump, 78, in favor of his border policies.