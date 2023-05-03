The Informant: Jeffrey Epstein Allowed to Operate Decades-Long Sex Trafficking Ring While Allegedly Working as a Government 'Asset'
Jeffrey Epstein was allegedly allowed to freely operate his notorious sex trafficking ring for decades because he may have been an “asset” for the government, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The stunning revelation comes as a renowned New York lawyer representing several victims penned a letter to the U.S. Attorney General demanding an internal investigation of the FBI’s failure to arrest the late billionaire perv three decades ago when it had bonafide evidence he had child pornography.
Epstein’s ties to America’s top law enforcement and intelligence agencies were recently bolstered by a published report claiming his calendar showed scheduled 2014 meetings with William Burns, the then deputy secretary of state who in 2021 was sworn in as President Joe Biden’s director of the Central Intelligence Agency.
“There is strong circumstantial evidence in the public domain that Epstein’s special relationship with the government explains the FBI’s failure to investigate or prosecute Epstein in 1996, the special treatment he received from 2005 to 2008, and the failure to investigate the possible wrongdoing of important public officials and powerful businessmen,” attorney Jennifer Freeman wrote in her May 2, 2023, letter.
Freeman was referring to a 1996 complaint filed against Epstein by her client, Maria Farmer, and a 2005 West Palm Beach police raid at his beachfront mansion which uncovered a stash of nude pictures of teenagers.
Epstein eventually pled guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008 and was sentenced to 13 months in county jail after a secret sweetheart deal was brokered by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami.
What’s more, Epstein's extensive FBI dossier, which became public following his suspicious 2019 suicide inside a New York federal prison where he was awaiting trafficking charges, hints that he was working as an informant.
The file entry shows Epstein bizarrely rented a former Iranian government building in Manhattan’s Upper East Side that had been seized by the State Department in the early 1990s. The U.S. government later sued Epstein in federal court for failing to pay rent and subletting the swanky digs to a criminal defense lawyer known for defending heroin-dealing mobsters linked to the French Connection.
“The FBI closed a forfeiture proceeding against Epstein, noting ‘Epstein… has provided information to the FBI as agreed upon.’” Freeman noted in her letter -- quoting directly from the FBI file.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein also worked as an agent for the Israeli Mossad – recruited by newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, the father of his girlfriend/madam Ghislaine Maxwell, who's currently serving 20 years in prison for conspiring with the creep to abuse minors.
In the book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, writers Dylan Howard, Melissa Cronin, and James Robertson reveal Epstein and Maxwell ran an international “honeytrap" operation to blackmail the world’s most powerful politicians and business leaders.
“Mr. Epstein was the simple idiot who was going around providing girls to all kinds of politicians in the United States,” Israeli agent and handler Ari Ben-Menashe told the authors. “See, f------ around is not a crime. It could be embarrassing, but it’s not a crime."
“But f------ a fourteen-year-old girl is a crime," he added. "And he was taking photos of politicians f------ fourteen-year-old girls... They Epstein and Maxwell would just blackmail people, they would just blackmail people like that.”