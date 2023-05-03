The Informant: Jeffrey Epstein Allowed to Operate Decades-Long Sex Trafficking Ring While Allegedly Working as a Government 'Asset'

Jeffrey Epstein was allegedly allowed to freely operate his notorious sex trafficking ring for decades because he may have been an “asset” for the government, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The stunning revelation comes as a renowned New York lawyer representing several victims penned a letter to the U.S. Attorney General demanding an internal investigation of the FBI’s failure to arrest the late billionaire perv three decades ago when it had bonafide evidence he had child pornography.

Epstein’s ties to America’s top law enforcement and intelligence agencies were recently bolstered by a published report claiming his calendar showed scheduled 2014 meetings with William Burns, the then deputy secretary of state who in 2021 was sworn in as President Joe Biden’s director of the Central Intelligence Agency.