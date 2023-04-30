Jeffrey Epstein's Secret Meeting With CIA Boss: Never-Before-Seen Private Calendar Reveals Sicko's Shocking Link to Top Obama Advisor
Jeffrey Epstein's personal calendar has revealed scheduled meetings with several high profile figures, such as a former Obama administration attorney and the current CIA director, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The recently released documents, which belonged to the late convicted pedophile, detailed meetings set to occur after Epstein was arrested in 2008 on solicitation charges.
CIA Director William Burns, Bard College President Leon Botstein, Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler and Professor Noam Chomsky were all named in the itinerary.
A spokesperson for Burns said the head of the CIA met with Epstein a decade ago when he was attempting to leave the government.
"The director did not know anything about him, other than that he was introduced as an expert in the financial services sector and offered general advice on the transition to the private sector," the spokesperson said. "They had no relationship."
According to the Wall Street Journal, Ruemmler had dozens of meetings with Epstein following her employment for the Obama administration. The meetings also reportedly took place before she became one of the top lawyers at Goldman Sachs.
The documents show Epstein was planning on Ruemmler joining him for a trip to Paris in 2015 and another visit to his private island in the Caribbean in 2017.
A rep for Goldman Sachs said that the lawyer had a working relationship with Epstein when she was still employed with Latham & Watkins LLP. They continued, claiming that Epstein introduced Ruemmler to several potential clients, such as Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
Botstein said he met with Epstein to get him to donate to the liberal arts school.
"I was an unsuccessful fundraiser and actually the object of a little bit of sadism on his part in dangling philanthropic support," Botstein told the WSJ. "That was my relationship with him."
He claimed he visited Epstein in 2012 and thanked him for unsolicited donations.
"We looked him up, and he was a convicted felon for a sex crime," Botstein said. "We believe in rehabilitation."
Several other prominent figures were listed on the documents, including the chief executive of the Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild Group, Ariane de Rothschild, former Starbucks and Fedex board member Joshua Cooper Ramo, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, Harvard University professor Martin Nowak and anthropologist Helen Fisher.
Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in New York City in 2019 after he was about to face trial for sex trafficking charges levied against him.
