Jeffrey Epstein's Secret Meeting With CIA Boss: Never-Before-Seen Private Calendar Reveals Sicko's Shocking Link to Top Obama Advisor

According to the Wall Street Journal, Ruemmler had dozens of meetings with Epstein following her employment for the Obama administration. The meetings also reportedly took place before she became one of the top lawyers at Goldman Sachs.

The documents show Epstein was planning on Ruemmler joining him for a trip to Paris in 2015 and another visit to his private island in the Caribbean in 2017.

A rep for Goldman Sachs said that the lawyer had a working relationship with Epstein when she was still employed with Latham & Watkins LLP. They continued, claiming that Epstein introduced Ruemmler to several potential clients, such as Microsoft founder Bill Gates.