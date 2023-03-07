Outrage Erupts After Ex-NBC Doctor Gets No Jail Time For Soliciting Minor For Explicit Photos

Outrage erupted after a former NBC-affiliate medical correspondent received no jail time after he asked a 9-year-old girl for nude photos, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Dr. Bruce Hensel, 74, was arrested in November 2019 after he was accused of asking the minor for "sexy and private" pictures through an online messaging app in August 2019.

Despite pleading no contest to one count of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a crime on Monday, he was sentenced to two years of probation and must register as a sex offender.