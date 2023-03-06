Outrage After No Jail Time For Colorado Woman Who Gave Birth To 13-Year-Old Victim’s Baby
The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was sexually assaulted by a Colorado woman rallied against law enforcement after the alleged predator cut a sweet deal that included no time behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Andrea Serrano, 31, of Fountain, Colorado, who gave birth to the minor's child, cut a deal with prosecutors that allowed her to evade jail time after she was charged with sexual assault following her 2022 arrest.
According to Knewz, Serrano was required to register as a sex offender as part of her plea deal. She was also required to enroll in sex offender intensive supervised probation.
After details of Serrano's deal were made public, the victim's family lashed out at law enforcement and sought legal intervention for custody of the child.
Despite Serrano's alleged sexual assault of the minor, the woman was given full custody of the child. The victim's family filed a motion to obtain full custody of the baby in light of Serrano's charges.
"I feel like my son is robbed of his childhood," the victim's unidentified mother told local news. "Now he's having to be a father. He's a victim, and he’s going to have to live with that for the rest of his life."
The victim's mother questioned whether Serrano would have received the same treatment had her son been a young girl.
"I feel like if she was a man and he was a little girl, it would definitely be different," the victim's mother stated.
"They would be seeking incarceration," she continued. "I feel like because he is not a woman, they are not. They are having compassion for her because she was pregnant."
It remained unclear what prompted the local district attorney to drop the charges to a lesser degree; however, the victim's mother insisted that the decision was rooted in bias due to her son's gender.
"She was pregnant by a child. That child was created by a sexual abuse," the victim's mother stated on Serrano's escape from accountability.
She also revealed that due to the sexual assault that resulted in the birth of a child, her son has experienced depression that caused him to "shut down."
The length of Serrano's probation period has yet to be determined by authorities.