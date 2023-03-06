Outrage After No Jail Time For Colorado Woman Who Gave Birth To 13-Year-Old Victim’s Baby

The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was sexually assaulted by a Colorado woman rallied against law enforcement after the alleged predator cut a sweet deal that included no time behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Andrea Serrano, 31, of Fountain, Colorado, who gave birth to the minor's child, cut a deal with prosecutors that allowed her to evade jail time after she was charged with sexual assault following her 2022 arrest.