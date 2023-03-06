Imprisoned Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere Says He Was Forced To Eat In Feces-Covered Cell With Trans Roommate & Fears For His Life Behind Bars
Sex cult leader Keith Raniere never expressed any remorse toward the 21 women he was convicted of trafficking and abusing during his tyrannical reign as leader of the now-defunct NXVIM.
Exclusive court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the tables have now turned for the once smug know-it-all locked up inside an Arizona federal prison where he’s serving 120 years for his horrible crimes – which includes the horrific branding of his female victims.
Raniere, 62, complained he once feared for his life because his cellmate was a “known hermaphrodite” that vowed to kill sex offenders like him, according to a handwritten complaint submitted to the U.S. Bureau of Prison.
He also griped about being forced to each lunch in a prison cell with feces smeared on the walls, claiming he spent months in solitary confinement because prison officials lost the paperwork, according to the documents he’s using as evidence in a federal civil rights lawsuit.
And at some point, during his incarceration, he alleged he got COVID after he was exposed to 200 inmates. He also sniveled that pepper spray used by prison guards to control inmates reportedly aggravated his asthma.
“I am labeled as a sex-cult leader of a Hollywood actress and abuser of women,” he cried in another handwritten letter. “I am in imminent danger.”
Raniere’s rough-and-tumble prison life got violent on July 26, 2022, when he was allegedly assaulted by another prison – an attack he blamed on prison officials who he claimed had it out for him.
“I was attacked by another inmate 7/26/22 placed in the SHU (Special Housing Unit) the other inmate who assault me was transferred,” he said.
Following a probe by the prison’s Special Investigative Supervisor (SIS), it was deemed safe for Raniere to return to the general population after about one month in solitary confinement. However, his case got caught up in the bureaucracy.
“Suddenly my paperwork was ‘re-routed’ – I was told by several LTs (lieutenants) it just needed an error corrected and reassigned,” he wrote. “I never was returned to GP (general population) and S.I.S. re-opened an investigation.”
Raniere remained in solitary until November and was then placed in a cell with an inmate he called a “known hermaphrodite” – or transexual.
“As one demonstration of how the B.O.P. (U.S. Bureau of Prison) creates and sets up retaliatory, punitive and/or dangerous situation examine my current cell mate placement,” he said in a November 12, 2022 letter.
- NXIVM Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere Says He's 'Not Remorseful,' As Judge Orders Him To Pay $3.5 Million To Victims
- Disgraced Actress Allison Mack Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For Her Involvement In Keith Raniere's NXIVM Sex Cult
- Former NXIVM Cult Member Allison Mack's ‘Spiritual Advisor’ Pleads With Judge For Short Prison Sentence, Actress Set To Find Out Her Fate This Week After Turning On Keith Raniere
“She is very violent and mentally unstable,” he added. “BOP records will show she has threatened to kill any sex offender cellmate with whom she is celled. I am convicted as a sex offender. I am also said to be a sex cult leader and a threat to women.”
To make matters more grueling, Raniere claimed prison guards allegedly withheld the cellmate's “hormone medication” which made her “highly agitated and violent.” At one point, Raniere and his new cellmate were moved to another cell — allegedly covered in feces.
“We were forced to eat lunch there and kept there for over 4 hours,” he said.
Back In 2019, Raniere was convicted on charges of sex trafficking, child pornography, and racketeering. He ran the sex cult which recruited members under the guise of being a self-help program.
The group called itself a "community guided by humanitarian principles that seek to empower people." Raniere was able to convince young women to join and follow his every rule, including actress Allison Mack.
The cult ran for years before victims started speaking out about Raniere’s abuse. They accused him of forcing them to have sex with him. Other women revealed they were branded with his initials during their time in the cult.
As part of his conviction, he was ordered to pay 21 victims $3.5 million in restitution — but during one interview, he declared his innocence.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"It is true I am not remorseful of the crimes I do not believe I committed at all," said Raniere, who regarded himself as "the smartest man in the world" and forced his followers to call him "Vanguard."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Raniere now fears he faces the same deadly fate as pervert Jeffrey Epstein and Boston mob boss Whitey Bulger if prison officials transfer him to the notorious Communications Management Unit (CMU) – dubbed the “Guantanamo North” of the prison system. “I am in imminent danger I am being silenced,” he said about CMU, which is known to house notorious killers and terrorists.
"The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) does not comment on pending litigation or matters subject to legal proceedings," BOP Spokesman Emery Nelson told RadarOnline.com in an email statement. "Additionally, we decline to comment on anecdotal allegations or provide information about the conditions of confinement for any inmate for safety, privacy, and security reasons."