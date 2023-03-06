Imprisoned Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere Says He Was Forced To Eat In Feces-Covered Cell With Trans Roommate & Fears For His Life Behind Bars

Sex cult leader Keith Raniere never expressed any remorse toward the 21 women he was convicted of trafficking and abusing during his tyrannical reign as leader of the now-defunct NXVIM.

Exclusive court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the tables have now turned for the once smug know-it-all locked up inside an Arizona federal prison where he’s serving 120 years for his horrible crimes – which includes the horrific branding of his female victims.

Raniere, 62, complained he once feared for his life because his cellmate was a “known hermaphrodite” that vowed to kill sex offenders like him, according to a handwritten complaint submitted to the U.S. Bureau of Prison.