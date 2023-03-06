NXIVM Cult Leader Believes Prison Transfer To Violent Jail Dubbed 'Guantanamo North' Will Lead To Death Like Jeffrey Epstein, Mob Boss Whitey Bulger

Notorious sex cult leader Keith Raniere, who is serving 120 years in prison for child porn and sex trafficking, now says he’s a victim — crying that his life is in danger and worried he faces the same deadly fate as pervert Jeffrey Epstein and Boston mob boss Whitey Bulger, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The stunning admissions from the once smug leader of the self-help group NXIVM are revealed in handwritten letters filed as evidence in a civil rights lawsuit against the federal Bureau of Prison and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland who oversees the facilities.

Raniere, 62, complained he is an alleged victim of harassment by prison officials because of his high-profile crimes and the charges he made in his failed appeal that accused “corrupt” federal officials of framing him.