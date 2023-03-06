NXIVM Cult Leader Believes Prison Transfer To Violent Jail Dubbed 'Guantanamo North' Will Lead To Death Like Jeffrey Epstein, Mob Boss Whitey Bulger
Notorious sex cult leader Keith Raniere, who is serving 120 years in prison for child porn and sex trafficking, now says he’s a victim — crying that his life is in danger and worried he faces the same deadly fate as pervert Jeffrey Epstein and Boston mob boss Whitey Bulger, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The stunning admissions from the once smug leader of the self-help group NXIVM are revealed in handwritten letters filed as evidence in a civil rights lawsuit against the federal Bureau of Prison and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland who oversees the facilities.
Raniere, 62, complained he is an alleged victim of harassment by prison officials because of his high-profile crimes and the charges he made in his failed appeal that accused “corrupt” federal officials of framing him.
He also objected to plans by prison officials to transfer him to Communications Management Unit (CMU) — dubbed the “Guantanamo North’ of the prison system due to its restrictions on the country's most notorious killers and terrorists.
“I am in imminent danger I am being silenced,” he said alleging his conviction and treatment are “politically motivated.”
He also expressed concern over plans to move him to a CMU for violent criminals, which he thinks will be a death sentence. The unit is extremely restrictive and monitors an inmate’s mail, telephone calls, and visits.
He compared himself to billionaire pervert Epstein, who was found hanged in his New York City prison cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking young girls to various politicians, businessmen, and allegedly Prince Andrew.
Bulger, the head of the infamous Winter Hill Gang, responsible for dozens of murders, was beaten to death in October 2018 by inmates at a West Virginia facility.
“This is wrongful,” Raniere said in one in-house prison complaint letter dated February 17, 2023. “This will endanger my life more because I am a high profile, labelled sex offender, who is a trophy target. The BOP past handling of Whitey Bulger and Jeffery Epstein (and many others most not popular) underlines this risk.”
What’s more, Raniere said he’s "actually innocent."
Back In 2019, Raniere was convicted on charges of sex trafficking, child pornography, and racketeering. He ran the sex cult which recruited members under the guise of being a self-help program.
The group called itself a "community guided by humanitarian principles that seek to empower people." Raniere was able to convince young women to join and follow his every rule, including actress Allison Mack.
He was able to convince women to recruit others for his sick sexual games. The cult ran for years before victims started speaking out about Raniere’s abuse. They accused him of forcing them to have sex with them. Other women showed revealed they were branded with his initials during their time in the cult.
Another victim named Camilla claimed she met Raniere when she was 13. She alleged he made her into one of his sex slaves and later she started recruiting others. In October 2020, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison for his crimes.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Arizona, also claimed prison officials are blocking his attorneys from visiting him at the Tucson penitentiary — preventing him from mounting a suitable appeal on his June 2019 conviction.
In his handwritten plea, the smug Raniere asked prison officials to leave him in the Tucson — and, “if possible, a single cell. Or sent to a low security facility.”