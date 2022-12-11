Prosecutors Claim Activist Jade Janks Murdered Her Stepfather For Keeping Shocking Nude Photos Of Her On His Computer

In the trial's opening statements, Deputy District Attorney Jorge Del Portillo alleged that the 64-year-old died after Janks gave him a fatal dose of sleeping pills. He also stated the designer had bragged to others about drugging and attempting to suffocate the 64-year-old.

According to the prosecution, Janks, who shared the California home with her stepfather, had been cleaning up the house in December 2020 when she had accidentally bumped into his computer. She immediately saw the naked photo being used as his screensaver, and upon searching through his files, she discovered other nude images of herself that had reportedly been consensually taken with a boyfriend more than ten years prior.

It is unclear how her late stepfather obtained the incriminating photographs.