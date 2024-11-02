Hilarious Reason Revealed Why Dolly Parton was 'Flattered' to Have Groundbreaking Sheep Clone Named After Her

Dolly Parton has shared why she was "flattered" to learn a groundbreaking sheep clone was named after her nearly 30 years ago.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the country music legend felt honored the sheep clone was named "Dolly" after her infamous cleavage when she discovered scientists used mammary gland tissue to create the farm animal.

Dolly the sheep was the first mammal successfully cloned from an adult somatic cell by researchers at Scotland's Roslin Institute in 1996.