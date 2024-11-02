Hilarious Reason Revealed Why Dolly Parton was 'Flattered' to Have Groundbreaking Sheep Clone Named After Her
Dolly Parton has shared why she was "flattered" to learn a groundbreaking sheep clone was named after her nearly 30 years ago.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the country music legend felt honored the sheep clone was named "Dolly" after her infamous cleavage when she discovered scientists used mammary gland tissue to create the farm animal.
Dolly the sheep was the first mammal successfully cloned from an adult somatic cell by researchers at Scotland's Roslin Institute in 1996.
During a recent interview with the Guardian, Parton, 78, was asked how she felt about the scientific feat being named after her bosom – and whether or not she would like to be cloned.
She said: "I was flattered.
"You know, when the scientists cloned Dolly the sheep, they used the mammary glands. That's what they call them … glands … the boobs."
She continued: "They said, 'Oh, we have this sheep, Dolly …' Everybody always played up to these (points to her chest), so that's why we had Dolly the sheep."
Her namesake, born July 5, 1996, produced six offspring before passing away on February 14, 2003.
Parton added: "I was sorry when she died, though I don't want be cloned myself.
"I want to get on out of here when I can."
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The Jolene singer went on to joke there's enough people impersonating her already, adding: "We already get a lot of Dolly lookalikes, a lot of Dolly drag queens.
"I can just send them down to the store instead of me."
While Parton has no shortage of performers paying homage to her iconic career, she confessed she "can't retire" just yet.
She shared: "I always say I've dreamed myself into a corner. I've got to keep all those dreams alive.
"Every dream spins off into some something else."
Parton also took the opportunity to address "misinformation" about her no longer touring, which she clarified: "I still do shows – I just don't go on the full-blown tours where I go overseas for weeks.
"’Im older, my husband's older, and I want to be with him more.
"So, no. I couldn't retire if I wanted to. And I don't want to."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Parton recently opened up about her marriage with homebody husband Carl Dean, who has avoided the spotlight over their nearly six decades of marriage despite his wife's massive stardom.
She revealed: "I don't go out that much and just live a simple life actually. I look like a party doll, but I'm pretty much a homebody when I'm not working; I love to be at home. I love to cook and read, and do piddly things around the house, womanly things.
"My husband and I have always enjoyed each other. I love to do stuff with him; we have a little RV and like to travel around, especially in Tennessee — we love to get out just for the weekend or day trips. We've been all over the country in it.."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.