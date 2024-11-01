Heidi Klum, 51, Boasts About Enjoying 'Bedroom Sports' with Toyboy Husband Tom Kaulitz, 35 — As She Revels In Halloween Bash

Klum, however, gave a more serious response to The Times when it comes to her figure as she admitted that running around "a lot" with her "four kids" helps, as well as doing “everything” herself because she does not have an assistant.

The star shares four kids: Leni, 20; Henry, 19; Johan, 17; and Lou, 15, with her ex-husband, Seal.

The America's Got Talent judge added: "I eat right, I never exercise too much or do heavy weights.

"People can push themselves too hard. I listen to my body. I have no back or knee pain and I have my husband.”