Heidi Klum, 51, Boasts About Enjoying 'Bedroom Sports' with Toyboy Husband Tom Kaulitz, 35 — As She Revels In Halloween Bash
Heidi Klum is all about her adventures in the bedroom with her younger husband.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how exactly the famous model stays in tip-top shape despite never focusing on a diet.
The 51-year-old said: "Sport en chambre is my favorite exercise — it sounds better in French,” referring to “bedroom sports”, in a new interview.
She continued: "I have a younger husband", and confessed the sex with the 35-year-old is before is “very good” because he's the model's "match".
Klum, however, gave a more serious response to The Times when it comes to her figure as she admitted that running around "a lot" with her "four kids" helps, as well as doing “everything” herself because she does not have an assistant.
The star shares four kids: Leni, 20; Henry, 19; Johan, 17; and Lou, 15, with her ex-husband, Seal.
The America's Got Talent judge added: "I eat right, I never exercise too much or do heavy weights.
"People can push themselves too hard. I listen to my body. I have no back or knee pain and I have my husband.”
The TV personality showed up with Kaulitz at her 23rd annual haunted hangout in New York City on Halloween, and it was another memorable appearance.
Klum dressed up as the title character E.T. from the iconic 1982 sci-fi film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, as she donned a black hat, blonde wig, and even a red shawl.
Meanwhile, Kaulitz also rocked an impressive E.T. costume, going the more traditional route with his look.
Klum explained her decision to go as the alien from the Steven Spielberg classic on Instagram: "As a 9-year-old in Germany, E.T. introduced me to the idea that there’s life outside planet earth.
"Thank you to my husband for being the best sport and always dressing up with me year after year…"
The couple's incredible costumes took a year to plan as FX artist Mike Marino and his team of 30 worked tirelessly on the looks.
"There were many fittings, and countless meetings,” Klum shared.
Marino explained: "We began by digitally printing their bodies, and digitally sculpting E.T.’s various parts—arms, legs, feet. Then, we puzzled everything together to make sure they lined up and fit.
"We 3D-printed all the sculptures, molded them, cast them in foam latex, and reinforced them with spandex. We then glued the pieces to their faces, and blended them into the body.”
The FX artist added: "Everything was finished with a full airbrush job."
As for Klum and Kaulitz, despite the married couple having a 16-year age gap, the former Project Runaway host makes sure to ignore trolls who have an issue with it.
She explained: "I have a tough skin. I can cut out the noise when I go home, close the door and have a barbecue with the kids."
Klum and Kaultiz tied the knot in 2019 in a glamorous wedding in Capri, Italy.
