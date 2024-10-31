Stars' Best and Worst Halloween Costumes: From Kim Kardashian's Nightmare Bid to Recreate Aaliyah Look to Halle Bailey Dressing as Halle Berry
Halloween is a time for celebrities to showcase their best try at costumes — even if some of them completely fail.
RadarOnline.com can reveal some of the very best costumes from this year's spooky holiday, as well as ones that will live in infamy in the minds of fans everywhere.
Kim Kardashian is no stranger to shocking with her looks, however, she ignited backlash in 2017 when she decided to dress as late singer Aaliyah.
The star wore a similar outfit to the one Aaliyah had on in the music video for her 2000 single Try Again, but Kardashian left fans wondering if she had attempted to darken her normal skin, leading to plenty of outrage.
Kardashian was quick to apologize, and stated: "I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone. When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire," and added that she doesn't "see color in my home."
Chris Brown ruffled feathers in 2012 when he dressed up as a "terrorist" at Rihanna's Halloween bash complete with a cream-colored robe and turban. The controversial singer also wore a long, thick beard to round out his unsavory costume.
Just one year later, Dancing With the Stars host Julianne Hough aimed to dress up as Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren from the Netflix series Orange is the New Black, as the TV personality not only darkened her face, but also twisted her hair up into an approximation of Bantu knots,
Hough later apologized, and stated: "... It certainly was never my intention to be disrespectful or demeaning to anyone in any way. I realize my costume hurt and offended people and I truly apologize."
Hilary Duff and her then-boyfriend Jason Walsh caused controversy in 2016 when they decided to dress up as a stereotypical Native American chief and a pilgrim, while two years earlier hitmaker Ellie Goulding was also bashed for rocking a Native American costume with a beaded front piece.
While not in the offensive category, Heidi Klum, known for her absurd costumes, went down the gross route in 2022 when she decided to dress up as a giant worm, leaving people sick.
However, it's not all bad as some stars have been completely on the mark with their costumes, especially Halle Bailey's shoutout to fellow actress Halle Berry. Bailey, 24, wore Berry's iconic orange bathing suit from the 2002 James Bond film, Die Another Day.
Sophie Turner also received nothing but kudos for her take on the Matrix character Trinity, played by Carrie-Anne Moss. The Game of Thrones star, who previously split from Joe Jonas, turned up the heat in a plunging black PVC suit which included a zip down the front.
Kylie Jenner paid tribute to the memorable 1996 film Striptease, donning a very tiny lingerie set on a dancer's stage like the film's character Erin Grant, played by Demi Moore.
Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, spent their first Halloween together dressed up as Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter.
Not to be outdone, Nicola Peltz Beckham, the wife of Brooklyn Beckham, did her best impression of a Playboy bunny, while Paris Hilton did it up as Britney Spears from the music video for ... Baby One More Time.
