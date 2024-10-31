Stars' Best and Worst Halloween Costumes: From Kim Kardashian's Nightmare Bid to Recreate Aaliyah Look to Halle Bailey Dressing as Halle Berry

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to shocking with her looks, however, she ignited backlash in 2017 when she decided to dress as late singer Aaliyah.

The star wore a similar outfit to the one Aaliyah had on in the music video for her 2000 single Try Again, but Kardashian left fans wondering if she had attempted to darken her normal skin, leading to plenty of outrage.

Kardashian was quick to apologize, and stated: "I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone. When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire," and added that she doesn't "see color in my home."