Jennifer Lopez 'Running Scared' From 'Diddy' Links: Diva Flees Autograph Event After Being Asked About Relationship with 'Sex Fiend' Rapper
Jennifer Lopez is desperately trying to sever links with Sean “Diddy” Combs to avoid a “PR disaster,” insiders claim.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 55, fled an autograph event this week, which took place at a screening of her new movie Unstoppable, after being asked about her previous relationship with the shamed rapper.
The singer was was reportedly asked, “Do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?" sparking the diva's quick dash to an exit.
Sources close to the star warn her becoming embroiled in the rapper's recent troubles, as well as dealing with her divorce from Ben Affleck, could start to impact her health - as well as her multimillion dollar brand.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Jennifer knows everyone is asking what she knew about Diddy - and it's clear she’s on the run from answering any of it.
"Her links to him resurfacing are a PR disaster for her, and damaging her own health as it's adding to her already massive stress levels as she goes through her divorce from Affleck.
"But sooner or later she is going to have to sit down and say what she knew - as she could even be called as a witness at Diddy's trial."
Lopez and Diddy dated between 1999 to 2001 and were deemed one of Hollywood's biggest power couples.
Since their highly-publicised break-up, the Latino superstar has not spoken about their relationship, but since he was hit by sex trafficking charges, their romance has come back under the spotlight.
This week pictures resurfaced featuring Lopez, also known as J-Lo, and Diddy having an argument at a party - the same night the rapper has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in a new lawsuit.
They were snapped attending a star-studded afterparty for the 2000 MTV VMAs in New York City where they were later seen having a fiesty confrontation.
A guest who attended the bash recalled witnessing the spat, which ended with the rapper making an early exit with his entourage and a group of girls.
A source told DailyMail.com: "Diddy held a Cristal champagne bottle the entire time serving his guests.
"Everyone was dancing and enjoying themselves but as the night progressed, tensions rose between him and J-Lo."
- Diddy Scandal 'Threatening to Ruin Beyoncé's Marriage' as She 'Fears Husband Jay-Z's Links With Rapper' Will 'Rubbish Her Good-Girl Image'
- Cassie Claims Diddy Blew Up Kid Cudi's Car in Bombshell Sexual Assault and Abuse Lawsuit
- From Axl Rose to J Lo and Kanye West: The Most Insane Tour Riders in Music History
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The images captured the moment an irate Lopez shouts at the music mogul n the middle of the party before walking away.
The Jenny From The Block singer, who is standing on an elevated platform above the rest of the crowd, can be seen scowling at her then-boyfriend who is below her pouring champagne for other party guests.
The two eventually get into an angry exchange, with Lopez's sister seen standing nearby and attempting to lighten the mood by dancing.
The resurfacing of these images comes as Diddy faces a new lawsuit alleging sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl on the same night. Lopez is not named in the lawsuit.
The new filing claims Diddy allegedly "aggressively approached" the young girl with a "crazed look in his eyes" before sexually assaulting her.
She claims an unidentified male celebrity also raped her while Diddy and an unnamed female celebrity watched.
Diddy has denied the allegations, while his attorneys commented the rapper "never sexually assaulted anyone" and said the most recent "barrage of filings" were nothing but "clear attempts to garner publicity."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.