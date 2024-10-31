Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
Exclusive

Jennifer Lopez 'Running Scared' From 'Diddy' Links: Diva Flees Autograph Event After Being Asked About Relationship with 'Sex Fiend' Rapper

Jennifer Lopez 'Running Scared' From 'Diddy' Links: Diva Flees Autograph Event After Being Asked About Relationship with 'Sex Fiend' Rapper
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez fled autograph event after being quizzed about allegations regarding ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

By:

Oct. 31 2024, Published 7:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez is desperately trying to sever links with Sean “Diddy” Combs to avoid a “PR disaster,” insiders claim.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 55, fled an autograph event this week, which took place at a screening of her new movie Unstoppable, after being asked about her previous relationship with the shamed rapper.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez turns man eater
Source: MEGA

Lopez is desperately trying to sever links with rapper.

Article continues below advertisement

The singer was was reportedly asked, “Do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?" sparking the diva's quick dash to an exit.

Sources close to the star warn her becoming embroiled in the rapper's recent troubles, as well as dealing with her divorce from Ben Affleck, could start to impact her health - as well as her multimillion dollar brand.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Jennifer knows everyone is asking what she knew about Diddy - and it's clear she’s on the run from answering any of it.

"Her links to him resurfacing are a PR disaster for her, and damaging her own health as it's adding to her already massive stress levels as she goes through her divorce from Affleck.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez running scared from diddy links diva flees autograph event after being asked about relationship with sex fiend rapper
Source: MEGA

Diddy and Lopez dated between 1999 to 2001.

Article continues below advertisement

"But sooner or later she is going to have to sit down and say what she knew - as she could even be called as a witness at Diddy's trial."

Lopez and Diddy dated between 1999 to 2001 and were deemed one of Hollywood's biggest power couples.

Since their highly-publicised break-up, the Latino superstar has not spoken about their relationship, but since he was hit by sex trafficking charges, their romance has come back under the spotlight.

This week pictures resurfaced featuring Lopez, also known as J-Lo, and Diddy having an argument at a party - the same night the rapper has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in a new lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez running scared from diddy links diva flees autograph event after being asked about relationship with sex fiend rapper
Source: MEGA

The couple were viewed as one of the industry's biggest power couples.

Article continues below advertisement

They were snapped attending a star-studded afterparty for the 2000 MTV VMAs in New York City where they were later seen having a fiesty confrontation.

A guest who attended the bash recalled witnessing the spat, which ended with the rapper making an early exit with his entourage and a group of girls.

A source told DailyMail.com: "Diddy held a Cristal champagne bottle the entire time serving his guests.

"Everyone was dancing and enjoying themselves but as the night progressed, tensions rose between him and J-Lo."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Diddy was snapped with Lopez on the same night he allegedly raped 13-year-old girl.

Article continues below advertisement

The images captured the moment an irate Lopez shouts at the music mogul n the middle of the party before walking away.

The Jenny From The Block singer, who is standing on an elevated platform above the rest of the crowd, can be seen scowling at her then-boyfriend who is below her pouring champagne for other party guests.

The two eventually get into an angry exchange, with Lopez's sister seen standing nearby and attempting to lighten the mood by dancing.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez extreme makeover in wake of divorice
Source: MEGA

Lopez wants nothing to do with rapper.

Article continues below advertisement

The resurfacing of these images comes as Diddy faces a new lawsuit alleging sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl on the same night. Lopez is not named in the lawsuit.

The new filing claims Diddy allegedly "aggressively approached" the young girl with a "crazed look in his eyes" before sexually assaulting her.

She claims an unidentified male celebrity also raped her while Diddy and an unnamed female celebrity watched.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy has denied the allegations, while his attorneys commented the rapper "never sexually assaulted anyone" and said the most recent "barrage of filings" were nothing but "clear attempts to garner publicity."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.