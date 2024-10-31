Jennifer Lopez 'Running Scared' From 'Diddy' Links: Diva Flees Autograph Event After Being Asked About Relationship with 'Sex Fiend' Rapper

The singer was was reportedly asked, “Do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?" sparking the diva's quick dash to an exit.

Sources close to the star warn her becoming embroiled in the rapper's recent troubles, as well as dealing with her divorce from Ben Affleck, could start to impact her health - as well as her multimillion dollar brand.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Jennifer knows everyone is asking what she knew about Diddy - and it's clear she’s on the run from answering any of it.

"Her links to him resurfacing are a PR disaster for her, and damaging her own health as it's adding to her already massive stress levels as she goes through her divorce from Affleck.