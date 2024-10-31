More Fears for Justin Bieber as He is Slapped With $380K Unpaid Property Taxes Bill Amid Claims He's 'Traumatized' Over 'Diddy' Relationship
Justin Bieber has been grappling with a looming bill as he continues to navigate claims of the "traumatizing" relationship he had with shamed rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
The Yummy singer, who has kept quiet about Combs amid his sex trafficking and racketeering charges, is now looking at a $380,000 unpaid property tax bill for his Coachella Valley property, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Documents obtained by The U.S. Sun reveal Bieber has an outstanding tax bill of $380,349 on his $16.6 million desert property located near the Madison Club in Coachella Valley.
Half of the amount was due on October 12, with the remaining balance due on April 10 of next year.
The massive tax bill on the estate comes amid reports of potential financial conflicts. However, the singer — who just welcomed his first child with wife Hailey Bieber in August — is not struggling financially.
According to TMZ, Bieber's net worth was previously at $100 million — before he sold his music catalog in January 2023 for $200 million.
Earlier this week, the outlet reported that Bieber was enraged with his business managers, alleging they seriously mishandled his finances.
Industry insiders claimed he's been very upset over this for several years, adding how he's lost large parts of his fortune as a result of terrible decisions made by his managers.
They also claimed the singer was looking to pursue legal action.
According to People, the hitmaker chose to part ways with business manager Lou Taylor and Tri Star Sports Entertainment Group in May.
A source said it "wasn't a fit anymore" and that it was "a mutual and seamless transition".
John Hueston, a rep for Tri Star, also denied the singer was looking to take any legal action against the company.
He said: "We did nothing wrong in our brief 18 months of representing him, and he is aware of this."
While Bieber has been battling with his team, he has also been quietly dealing with constant remarks from those who believe he had a "traumatizing" relationship with Combs at the start of his career.
Videos of a young Bieber and Combs have resurfaced over the past few weeks, including one of the disgraced rapper "patting down" the singer.
Another video, labeled "48 Hours With Diddy", showed Combs along with the then-15 years old.
Diddy said in the recording: "You ever seen the movie 48 Hrs? Right now Justin is having 48 hours with Diddy, him and his boy."
"They're having the times of their lives, like where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream."
According to the rapper, who is currently sitting in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail, he was "given custody" of Bieber for the 48 hours they were together 14 years ago.
Combs, who was 40 at the time, continued: "I have been given custody of him. You know, he's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album"
"For the next 48 hours, he's with me. And we're gonna go full. Buck full crazy."
Other videos have shown a young Bieber looking uncomfortable around the hip-hop mogul, especially one with Combs telling Bieber they hadn't been "hanging out the way they used to".
The resurfaced content has led fans to be concerned over Bieber's mental health, with some even believing he looked too thin in photos posted last week.
Sources said: "He's obviously been very worried about this Diddy situation because it drags him into the headlines in a very lurid and upsetting way."
"The guy's barely eating, you only have to look at him to see that."
They added how Hailey has been there for her husband, but "it's not an easy time for him right now and she's his support system, so the strain on her is intense".
