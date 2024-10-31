More Fears for Justin Bieber as He is Slapped With $380K Unpaid Property Taxes Bill Amid Claims He's 'Traumatized' Over 'Diddy' Relationship

Justin Bieber has been grappling with a looming bill as he continues to navigate claims of the "traumatizing" relationship he had with shamed rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The Yummy singer, who has kept quiet about Combs amid his sex trafficking and racketeering charges, is now looking at a $380,000 unpaid property tax bill for his Coachella Valley property, RadarOnline.com can reveal.