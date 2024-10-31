Your tip
Kim Kardashian Deletes YouTube Channel Owned By Son Saint and His Dad Kanye West In Wake of Anti-Kamala Harris Posts on Account

Photo of Kim Kardashian with son Saint.
Source: Instagram/@kimkardashian/MEGA

Kardashian quickly deleted the YouTube channel following the two political posts.

By:

Oct. 31 2024, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian has deleted her son's YouTube Channel after two anti-Kamala Harris posts were shared on the social media platform.

The Hulu reality star quickly removed the account, which was under the handle @TheGoatSaint, after 8-year-old Saint West was compared to his controversial dad, Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

laurens image templates t
Source: Instagram/@kimkardashian

The account owned by Kardashian's oldest son was quickly deleted.

Before the account was taken down, one of the videos showed the Saved by the Bell characters appearing on the screen saying the words "dumb" and "stupid" as Vice President Harris' photo remained in the background.

In the second post, Harris' picture appeared on the bottom of a cartoon character's shoe who said: "I stepped in s---."

The two posts were quickly shared on social media despite the account being deleted — and many users compared the 8-year-old to his dad.

One user tweeted: "Like father like son."

Another wrote: "Saint West is 8, so him posting anti-Kamala Harris memes with derogatory language makes me wonder what’s going on at home."

A third user asked: "What do you expect when your dad is Kanye?"

Some fans defended Saint and slammed Kardashian instead for removing her son's account after the posts.

One user said: "So, #KimKardashian deleted Saint West's #YouTube channel for posting how he felt politically, and she didn't agree. Got it."

Another wrote: "I strongly disagree with the decision by Kim Kardashian to delete Saint West's YouTube channel over the shared videos. The censorship of opposing views is concerning and sets a dangerous precedent. Doesn't everyone expose Kamala? What is wrong with it? lol."

In early September, Kardashian boasted about her son's new YouTube channel and claimed she had him sign an "extensive contract" prior to launching.

The contract, which was posted on Kardashian's Instagram, read: "I, Saint West, agree to follow my mom’s rules in order to have a YouTube channel. I am not allowed to comment any personal family information."

It also stated: "I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown-up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account."

Saint's older sister, North West, has her own TikTok account which is also heavily monitored by the reality star.

laurens image templates t
Source: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kardashian claimed she had him sign an 'extensive contract' prior to launching the channel.

Kardashian has yet to reveal who she is voting for in the upcoming presidential election next week.

However, West has been a loyal supporter of Harris' rival, Donald Trump, over the years and has worn a MAGA hat during many outings.

Back in 2018, the rapper met with President Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner at the White House for lunch.

Kardashian also has ties to both candidates — she met with Harris back in April at the White House and previously worked with Trump on criminal justice reform issues.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

