Kim Kardashian Deletes YouTube Channel Owned By Son Saint and His Dad Kanye West In Wake of Anti-Kamala Harris Posts on Account

In early September, Kardashian boasted about her son's new YouTube channel and claimed she had him sign an "extensive contract" prior to launching.

The contract, which was posted on Kardashian's Instagram, read: "I, Saint West, agree to follow my mom’s rules in order to have a YouTube channel. I am not allowed to comment any personal family information."

It also stated: "I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown-up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account."

Saint's older sister, North West, has her own TikTok account which is also heavily monitored by the reality star.