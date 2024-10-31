Read the Shocking Email Joe Exotic Sent to Fiancé to End Their Engagement So He Could Propose to 33-Year-Old Mexican Jailhouse Lover
Joe Exotic has made it clear he is already moving on to his next relationship.
The Netflix star, born Joseph Maldonado-Passage, revealed the breakup email he sent to his fiancé to end their engagement in a clip shared exclusively with RadarOnline.com.
Maldonado-Passage sent his now ex the email from behind bars, which read: "I've been for seven months since you got your warrants cleared up and you got your insurance and your driver's license back and I've been paying your insurance for seven months, and you can't care enough about me to drive for four hours to come see me? ... Shows how important I am."
The email continued: "Then you say if you come, you wouldn't even want to kiss. So tell me, has this been a game this whole time?"
The former reality star then revealed his ex's response: "And he says, 'I don't care, I didn't do anything wrong, so whatever.' That's his answer."
Maldonado-Passage told RadarOnline.com the reasoning behind his decision: "Out of that four years I got one letter. Never a birthday card, never a Christmas card. He never came to see me. He's only four hours away. And it was always money, money, money for this, money for that.
"So, you know, I woke up and realized that this is honestly not in it for the both of us. It's just in it for whatever he could get out of it."
However, the 61-year-old did not hang around the single route very long as he already has a new man in his life after proposing to a 33-year-old fellow inmate named Jorge Marquez.
He shared on X: "He is so amazing and is from Mexico. Now, the quest of getting married in prison and getting him asylum or we be leaving America when we both get out."
"Either way, I wish I would have met him long ago," Maldonado-Passage added.
The Tiger King star told RadarOnline.com: "Whether it helps his immigration status or not, we love each other enough to get married. We even got tattooed matching wedding bands already on.
"What it would do is, it would assure him, and it would show the court, that he has a little bit of financial stability to stay in America."
He added: "It's gonna look better for his asylum case to be married. We're just hoping that the prison will allow us to get married and stay in the same prison.
Maldonado-Passage revealed: "He gets out in May of next year so that gives us seven months to get my appeal done and find out where I'm at. We're hoping to be able to walk out the door close to the same time."
He also expressed if he can't get any help from the government to "keep him here... I guess I'm going to Mexico."
Maldonado-Passage is serving a 21-year sentence after he was convicted for a murder-to-hire plot against his rival, animal rights activist rival, Carole Baskin.
However, he told RadarOnline.com that he still has hopes he can be released early along with his new lover.
