Read the Shocking Email Joe Exotic Sent to Fiancé to End Their Engagement So He Could Propose to 33-Year-Old Mexican Jailhouse Lover

The Netflix star, born Joseph Maldonado-Passage, revealed the breakup email he sent to his fiancé to end their engagement in a clip shared exclusively with RadarOnline.com .

Joe Exotic has made it clear he is already moving on to his next relationship .

Maldonado-Passage sent his now ex the email from behind bars, which read: "I've been for seven months since you got your warrants cleared up and you got your insurance and your driver's license back and I've been paying your insurance for seven months, and you can't care enough about me to drive for four hours to come see me? ... Shows how important I am."

The email continued: "Then you say if you come, you wouldn't even want to kiss. So tell me, has this been a game this whole time?"

The former reality star then revealed his ex's response: "And he says, 'I don't care, I didn't do anything wrong, so whatever.' That's his answer."