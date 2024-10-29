Your tip
Joe Ex-AI-tic: Jailed 'Tiger King' Star Releases Artificial Intelligence 'Porn Clone' to 'Pleasure' Fans with 'Erotica’ As He Languishes Behind Bars

Photo of Joe Exotic
Source: Joe Exotic Official/Instagram

Joe Exotic came up with a creative way to satisfy his fans

By:

Oct. 29 2024, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

Joe Exotic has released an artificial intelligence "porn clone" to "pleasure" his fans as he remains behind bars.

RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the Tiger King star's new chapter in his career as he is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence.

laurens image templates
Source: Joe Exotic Official

Joe said he wanted to offer fans 'satisfaction and attention.'

According to Joe's website, the Netflix star receives letters daily from fans all over the world interested in seeking a personal and intimate relationship.

Since the prison Joe is serving his time at doesn't offer conjugal visits, he created a different opportunity to help please his fanbase.

The Joe Exotic website stated: "The Tiger King came up with a creative way to satisfy his fans and those who yearn more for him."

The statement added: "Effective immediately, Joe Exotic is proud to announce the Joe Exotic AI clone is now available 24/7. The Joe Exotic clone even includes full nudes for everyone’s wildest adult fantasies and happy endings."

Joe said: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to finally offer my fans the satisfaction and attention they deserve.”

The press release said: "Whether you like the little one or the big one, the Joe Exotic AI clone is going to please you. From basic companionship to full on erotica, the Joe Exotic AI clone is the first of its kind amongst global celebrities and advanced technology."

As for other future endeavors, Joe stated: "That’s for me to know and you to find out LOL.”

Netflix

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

joe exotic watermarked
Source: RADAR

Joe Exotic is currently behind bars in Texas.

Joe is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence at Federal Medical Center in Texas after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot of rival zookeeper Carole Baskin twice.

Despite putting fans' needs first with this new opportunity, Joe has been currently dealing with health issues for the last few years behind bars.

Back in 2021, Joe was diagnosed with prostate cancer and recently revealed he might have lung cancer.

As Joe awaits his biopsy, he claimed the cancer diagnosis has been "advanced" due to "stress" from being in solitary confinement, as well as the living conditions in his jail cell.

After being asked if he feels as if "he's dying", Joe stated: "You wouldn't believe how many people die in here before they get care."

Joe claimed in the interview that he won't be receiving treatment if the biopsy confirms he has cancer.

Recently, Joe also dealt with a scabies outbreak and was quarantined.

In March 2020, Netflix audiences were introduced to Joe on the hit docu-series Tiger King during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

joe exotic endorses donald trump from jail pulls plug white house bid
Source: @JoeExotic/Instagram

The Netflix star was introduced to audiences on Tiger King in 2020.

