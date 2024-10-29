Joe Ex-AI-tic: Jailed 'Tiger King' Star Releases Artificial Intelligence 'Porn Clone' to 'Pleasure' Fans with 'Erotica’ As He Languishes Behind Bars

According to Joe's website, the Netflix star receives letters daily from fans all over the world interested in seeking a personal and intimate relationship.

Since the prison Joe is serving his time at doesn't offer conjugal visits, he created a different opportunity to help please his fanbase.

The Joe Exotic website stated: "The Tiger King came up with a creative way to satisfy his fans and those who yearn more for him."

The statement added: "Effective immediately, Joe Exotic is proud to announce the Joe Exotic AI clone is now available 24/7. The Joe Exotic clone even includes full nudes for everyone’s wildest adult fantasies and happy endings."