Kate Winslet Reveals 'Door' In Endlessly-Debated 'Titanic' Death Scene… Wasn’t Even a Door

Kate Winslet has finally addressed the very popular debate regarding the Titanic door scene with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. The Oscar-winning actress dropped a major bombshell about the film's ending after it being a topic of discussion for many decades, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Winslet revealed that it wasn't a door in the final scene of the movie.

While promoting her performance in the new biopic Lee, the actress was asked the famous question — was there enough room for DiCaprio's character Jack on the door after the ship sank? Winslet said: "I thought, 'He's busting out the Titanic question and next he's gonna ask me about the door.' I absolutely knew it. "But, you know, what I will say that's really interesting is people keep referring to it as a door. It actually wasn't even a door."

She added: "It's a piece of bannister, like stairway or something, that had broken off. Who knows if [DiCaprio] could've [fit] on there or not. Honestly, I don't have any insights here that anyone else hasn't already tried to figure out."

Source: MEGA After the 1997 release, Winslet said fame was very 'traumatic'

Since the movie's 1997 release, the size of the door — or piece of the ship — has been a topic of discussion. The director, James Cameron, even conducted a study to determine if there was enough room for both characters, Jack and Rose, on the floating debris. He had a team of scientists along with two stunt doubles reenact four possible scenarios. Cameron stated: "Jack might've lived, but there's a lot of variables. I think his thought process was, 'I'm not gonna do one thing that jeopardizes her.'" Over the years, loyal fans of the film also took to Reddit with their observations and matched the floating debris to other pieces of the ship to determine it wasn't a door.

In September, Winslet shared more details about shooting the famous scene in the water. The actress revealed that while filming, the water wasn't as deep as it appeared in the movie. She joked: "So it was waist-high. Leo, I'm afraid to say was kneeling down."

Source: MEGA Fans have debated for decades if DiCaprio's character could have fit on the door.

Following the massive success of the 90s film, Winslet's life dramatically changed, and she said that her previous normalcy became “inaccessible.” The actress said: “I’m just trying to figure out how to walk out the door and not have an epileptic fit because of how many paparazzi flashbulbs there were in my face." Winslet added: “I found that very traumatic, I have to say, but also scrutiny in a way that thank God that doesn’t happen anymore and that has all changed."

