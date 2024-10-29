Liam Payne’s Sad Final Secret Revealed: Drug-Addled One Direction Star, 31, ‘Overdosed at Least Once and Had to Be Resuscitated’ Before Balcony Plunge Death

Liam Payne is said to have overdosed at least one time before his death and had to be resusciated.

RadarOnline.com can reveal multiple sources claimed the former One Direction member overdosed years before his death.

Payne died aged 31 after falling from his hotel room's third-floor balcony on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Moments before the tragic incident, witnesses claimed he was acting "erratic" in the hotel lobby – and toxicology reports later uncovered a deadly mix of illegal substances in his system, including "pink cocaine".