Liam Payne’s Sad Final Secret Revealed: Drug-Addled One Direction Star, 31, ‘Overdosed at Least Once and Had to Be Resuscitated’ Before Balcony Plunge Death
Liam Payne is said to have overdosed at least one time before his death and had to be resusciated.
RadarOnline.com can reveal multiple sources claimed the former One Direction member overdosed years before his death.
Payne died aged 31 after falling from his hotel room's third-floor balcony on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Moments before the tragic incident, witnesses claimed he was acting "erratic" in the hotel lobby – and toxicology reports later uncovered a deadly mix of illegal substances in his system, including "pink cocaine".
The former boyband member was previously open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse.
After a shocking interview with YouTube creator Logan Paul, in which he dissed his former bandmates, Payne checked himself into rehab and later apologized for his comments in an emotional YouTube video.
Now, insiders claim Payne overdosed while in the throes of drug addiction.
Multiple sources reportedly told PageSix the singer overdosed years before his sudden death, with one industry insider claiming Payne overdosed on at least two occasions.
One source close to Payne alleged the singer's friends and family were "shocked" to discover his manager "pushed him" to participate in Netflix's Building the Band with Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger shortly after he left rehab.
The source told the outlet: "His manager pushed him to do the show and there were a lot of worried texts exchanged between us.
"We were shocked, there was no way he was in any shape to do this."
- One Direction's 'Quiet One's Torment': How 'All the Signs Were There’ Of Liam Payne's Fatal 'Erratic Behavior' — From Surgery to Axed Gigs and Rambling Videos
- Inside Liam Payne's Last Days and Moments: Haunting Shot of Singer, 31, Emerges Of Him at Hotel After Spending Final Nights Donating to Charity for Sick Kids
- We Reveal Desperate 911 Audio From Owner of Hotel Where 'Erratic' Liam Payne Plunged to Death in 'Drugs Mania' As His Horror Injuries Are Revealed: 'When He’s Conscious, He Is Breaking the Whole Room'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
They continued: "Liam had, in the last few months, become very isolated by a new group of people away from (those) who cared for him and who’d been trying to help him for a long time."
At the time of Payne's death, he had started working with a new manager who was eager for the pop star to go back on tour.
Sources claimed the new manager "moved him to Miami and away from all of his friends" and "isolated him".
The source further claimed Payne had been battling drug addiction since One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in 2015.
Payne was said to be "heartbroken and never really recovered" from the band's break up.
The insider added he was "was lost without his brothers" in reference to bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, who Payne had traveled to Argentina for to attend his concert.
Despite skepticism from his friends and family on his ability to film the Netflix show, Payne wrapped filming Building the Band earlier this year.
According to the outlet, his loved ones now question whether or not the streaming service and producers sought advice from medical professionals regarding Payne's condition before pursuing him for the show, as it was well-known he had been battling mental health and drug issues.
One pal asked: "Did Netflix and producers have any professional advice, if so, from whom, to verify that he was in a fit state of health mentally and physically to film the series."
An insider close to the show claimed Payne's participation was limited and said he was a guest judge and did not appear in all episodes.
They further claimed the late singer found the experience "fulfilling" and wanted to continue working with the bands after the series wrapped.
Scherzinger later revealed she and Payne continued talking after filming the show – and she had been texting him on the day he died.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.