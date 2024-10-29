Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Liam Payne
Exclusive

Lonely Liam Payne's Desperate Conversations with OnlyFans Girls Before Drug-Fueled Death Revealed: 'He Was Looking for Friends'

lonely liam payne desperate conversations
Source: MEGA

Two weeks after his death it's emerged Liam Payne poured out his heart to two stunning OnlyFans stars in a desperate hunt for friends before his drugs death.

By:

Oct. 29 2024, Published 6:37 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Lonely Liam Payne poured out his heart to two stunning OnlyFans stars as part of a desperate hunt for friends online in the days before his drug-fueled balcony plunge death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal he told the women – both aged in their 20s who were based in his native Britain – how they resembled former lovers as he spiralled out of control before plunging to his death from his third floor hotel suite in Argentina.

Article continues below advertisement
lonely liam payne desperate conversations
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne poured out his heart to two stunning OnlyFans stars in a sad hunt for friends online in the days before his death.

Article continues below advertisement

The One Direction star, 31, was in a long-term relationship with US actress Kate Cassidy at the time of his shock death in Argentina on October 16.

His OnlyFans girls have now signed up to UK-based influencer management firm the Rebel Agency – and are refusing to be named amid fears of a backlash from his fans.

Article continues below advertisement
lonely liam payne desperate conversations
Source: MEGA

Payne was in a long-term relationship with US actress Kate Cassidy at the time of his shock death in Argentina.

Article continues below advertisement

But they have allowed the company to speak to us on their behalf as they worry their messages could come out as his death is investigated –  with his emails and phone set to be trawled by cops in Argentina hunting for the dealer they suspect supplied him with a cocktail of drugs before his death.

A spokesperson for the Rebel Agency said: "Liam was reaching out for friendship, not sex.

Article continues below advertisement
lonely liam payne desperate conversations
Source: MEGA

A spokesperson for the Rebel Agency that manages the OnlyFans content creators said: ‘Liam was reaching out for friendship, not sex.'

Article continues below advertisement

"His messages to our clients were pretty platonic.

"They were a bit flirty, but he wasn't talking to them about arranging sex or saying anything sleazy.

Article continues below advertisement
lonely liam payne desperate conversations
Source: MEGA

According to the Rebel Agency, Liam Payne’s ‘death is a true tragedy and our clients will never take his messages public themselves.’

Article continues below advertisement

"It's clear he was reaching out as a cry for help, and it is very probable he was messaging a string of girls from subscription sites like OnlyFans just to make contact with people in his last days.

"His death is a true tragedy and our clients will never take his messages public themselves.

Article continues below advertisement
lonely liam payne desperate conversations
Source: MEGA

Payne is said to have told the OnlyFans models he chatted to they reminded him of some of his exes.

Article continues below advertisement

"If they come out as part of an investigation into his death, so be it, but he has nothing to be ashamed.

"These content creators’ OnlyFans accounts are also very tame and Liam just told them they reminded him of some of his exes.

Article continues below advertisement
lonely liam payne desperate conversations
Source: MEGA

The Rebel Agency rep said: ‘The content creators were both always One Direction fans and like millions of others, are feeling devastated by his death.’

Article continues below advertisement

“They were both always One Direction fans and like millions of others are feeling devastated by his death.”

Payne has spoken frankly about his mental health battles on numerous occasions.

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
lonely liam payne desperate conversations
Source: MEGA

Payne has been brutally open about his mental health battles.

Article continues below advertisement

He previously reflected on his life in the public eye and the loneliness and mental health struggles he had experienced on the 2019 UK Sky TV show Ant Middleton and Liam Payne: Straight Talking.

Payne said: "For some certain circumstances – I'm quite lucky to be here still, which is something I've never really shared with anyone.

Article continues below advertisement
lonely liam payne desperate conversations
Source: MEGA

Payne has struggled with life in the spotlight since his One Direction days.

Article continues below advertisement

"I can't go too deep into it because I don't know how I feel myself. I still haven't made my peace with it, to be honest."

When Middleton, a former British Army soldier and TV personality, said he had been "on the cusp myself", Payne replied: "You've probably been through the same situations.

Article continues below advertisement
lonely liam payne desperate conversations
Source: MEGA

Payne previously reflected on the loneliness and mental health struggles he had experienced on the 2019 UK Sky TV show Ant Middleton and Liam Payne: Straight Talking.

Article continues below advertisement

"There's times where that level of loneliness and people getting into you every day. Just every so often, you're like, when will this end?

"That's almost nearly killed me a couple of times."

Article continues below advertisement
lonely liam payne desperate conversations
Source: MEGA

Payne previously confessed he had been hit by loneliness.

Article continues below advertisement

The singer said he was "lucky to have really great people" around him to help him through and said it was about "finding a different way to look at it".

He added: "Like you say, when things start to pile on top of each other, that's when it can really get you."

Article continues below advertisement
lonely liam payne desperate conversations
Source: MEGA

Payne previously explained his coping mechanism with the blues, saying: ‘Just get on with it. Just do today.’

Article continues below advertisement

"You've really got to change your view about it. There's only one thing you control in that situation, it's you."

He also explained his coping mechanism as: "Just get on with it. Just do today.

Article continues below advertisement
lonely liam payne desperate conversations
Source: MEGA

Payne once said: 'When things start to pile on top of each other, that's when it can really get you.’

"Get on with that bit, then there'll be another hurdle in a few months or a few weeks, or maybe even the next day. You never really know."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.