Lonely Liam Payne's Desperate Conversations with OnlyFans Girls Before Drug-Fueled Death Revealed: 'He Was Looking for Friends'
Lonely Liam Payne poured out his heart to two stunning OnlyFans stars as part of a desperate hunt for friends online in the days before his drug-fueled balcony plunge death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal he told the women – both aged in their 20s who were based in his native Britain – how they resembled former lovers as he spiralled out of control before plunging to his death from his third floor hotel suite in Argentina.
The One Direction star, 31, was in a long-term relationship with US actress Kate Cassidy at the time of his shock death in Argentina on October 16.
His OnlyFans girls have now signed up to UK-based influencer management firm the Rebel Agency – and are refusing to be named amid fears of a backlash from his fans.
But they have allowed the company to speak to us on their behalf as they worry their messages could come out as his death is investigated – with his emails and phone set to be trawled by cops in Argentina hunting for the dealer they suspect supplied him with a cocktail of drugs before his death.
A spokesperson for the Rebel Agency said: "Liam was reaching out for friendship, not sex.
"His messages to our clients were pretty platonic.
"They were a bit flirty, but he wasn't talking to them about arranging sex or saying anything sleazy.
"It's clear he was reaching out as a cry for help, and it is very probable he was messaging a string of girls from subscription sites like OnlyFans just to make contact with people in his last days.
"His death is a true tragedy and our clients will never take his messages public themselves.
"If they come out as part of an investigation into his death, so be it, but he has nothing to be ashamed.
"These content creators’ OnlyFans accounts are also very tame and Liam just told them they reminded him of some of his exes.
“They were both always One Direction fans and like millions of others are feeling devastated by his death.”
Payne has spoken frankly about his mental health battles on numerous occasions.
He previously reflected on his life in the public eye and the loneliness and mental health struggles he had experienced on the 2019 UK Sky TV show Ant Middleton and Liam Payne: Straight Talking.
Payne said: "For some certain circumstances – I'm quite lucky to be here still, which is something I've never really shared with anyone.
"There's times where that level of loneliness and people getting into you every day. Just every so often, you're like, when will this end?
"That's almost nearly killed me a couple of times."
The singer said he was "lucky to have really great people" around him to help him through and said it was about "finding a different way to look at it".
He added: "Like you say, when things start to pile on top of each other, that's when it can really get you."
"You've really got to change your view about it. There's only one thing you control in that situation, it's you."
He also explained his coping mechanism as: "Just get on with it. Just do today.
"Get on with that bit, then there'll be another hurdle in a few months or a few weeks, or maybe even the next day. You never really know."
