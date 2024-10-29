Lonely Liam Payne's Desperate Conversations with OnlyFans Girls Before Drug-Fueled Death Revealed: 'He Was Looking for Friends'

Lonely Liam Payne poured out his heart to two stunning OnlyFans stars as part of a desperate hunt for friends online in the days before his drug-fueled balcony plunge death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal he told the women – both aged in their 20s who were based in his native Britain – how they resembled former lovers as he spiralled out of control before plunging to his death from his third floor hotel suite in Argentina.