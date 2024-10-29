Kim Kardashian Set to 'Lawyer Up' to Stop Sex-Accused Ex Kanye West Fleeing to Tokyo With Their Kids
Concerned Kim Kardashian is horrified over the sexual assault allegations being leveled at her ex-husband Kanye West and fears her tense child custody arrangement with the unhinged hitmaker is on the verge of exploding into a toxic war amid his plans to move from America to Japan, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Said a source: "Rumors have been swirling for a while Kanye intends to relocate to Tokyo and renegotiate his custody terms with Kim because he'll want their four kids to travel there frequently once he's settled.
"That obviously poses all sorts of complications and challenges from a logistical point of view, and Kim's worried about what the future holds if he goes ahead."
The insider added: "She'll lawyer up and likely fight him every step if necessary."
Meanwhile, the source said Kim, 44, is also acutely aware of 47-year-old Kanye's other courtroom showdown.
West was slapped with a wrongful termination lawsuit from former aide Lauren Pisciotta, who worked for the rapper between 2021 and 2022.
- Kim Kardashian 'Livid' After Allegations Over Ex Kanye West's 'Kinks' Emerge in Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: 'She Wants to Speak Out'
- Kim Kardashian's Staff Allegedly Threaten Lawsuit Over 'Working Conditions' & 'Unreasonable Behavior' Amid Divorce From Kanye West
- Kim Kardashian Hires Team Of Therapists On Call 24/7 For Troubled Kanye's New Tour
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
She claimed he bombarded her with pornographic videos, explicit texts and phone calls before giving her the axe.
But Pisciotta recently amended the complaint to allege the star sexually assaulted her prior to her employment when she was supposedly served a laced drink at a Santa Monica studio session co-hosted by accused sex trafficker Sean "Diddy" Combs.
The ex-staffer charged Kanye later crowed about the two of them "kind of" hooking up.
Now, the insider said reality star Kim's head is "swirling" as she absorbs the "sordid" case.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.