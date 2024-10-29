Kim Kardashian Set to 'Lawyer Up' to Stop Sex-Accused Ex Kanye West Fleeing to Tokyo With Their Kids

Concerned Kim Kardashian is horrified over the sexual assault allegations being leveled at her ex-husband Kanye West and fears her tense child custody arrangement with the unhinged hitmaker is on the verge of exploding into a toxic war amid his plans to move from America to Japan, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Said a source: "Rumors have been swirling for a while Kanye intends to relocate to Tokyo and renegotiate his custody terms with Kim because he'll want their four kids to travel there frequently once he's settled.

"That obviously poses all sorts of complications and challenges from a logistical point of view, and Kim's worried about what the future holds if he goes ahead."