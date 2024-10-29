Your tip
Kim Kardashian Set to 'Lawyer Up' to Stop Sex-Accused Ex Kanye West Fleeing to Tokyo With Their Kids

Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is set to ‘lawyer up’ to prevent Kanye West from fleeing to Tokyo with their kids.

By:

Oct. 29 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Concerned Kim Kardashian is horrified over the sexual assault allegations being leveled at her ex-husband Kanye West and fears her tense child custody arrangement with the unhinged hitmaker is on the verge of exploding into a toxic war amid his plans to move from America to Japan, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Said a source: "Rumors have been swirling for a while Kanye intends to relocate to Tokyo and renegotiate his custody terms with Kim because he'll want their four kids to travel there frequently once he's settled.

"That obviously poses all sorts of complications and challenges from a logistical point of view, and Kim's worried about what the future holds if he goes ahead."

Source: MEGA

An insider said, ‘Rumors have been swirling for a while Kanye intends to relocate to Tokyo and renegotiate his custody terms with Kim because he'll want their four kids to travel there frequently once he's settled.’

The insider added: "She'll lawyer up and likely fight him every step if necessary."

Meanwhile, the source said Kim, 44, is also acutely aware of 47-year-old Kanye's other courtroom showdown.

West was slapped with a wrongful termination lawsuit from former aide Lauren Pisciotta, who worked for the rapper between 2021 and 2022.

Source: MEGA; @laurenpisciotta/Instagram

Kanye West was slapped with a wrongful termination lawsuit from former aide Lauren Pisciotta, who worked for the rapper between 2021 and 2022.

She claimed he bombarded her with pornographic videos, explicit texts and phone calls before giving her the axe.

But Pisciotta recently amended the complaint to allege the star sexually assaulted her prior to her employment when she was supposedly served a laced drink at a Santa Monica studio session co-hosted by accused sex trafficker Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian fears her tense child custody arrangement with Kanye West is on the verge of exploding into a toxic war amid his plans to move from America to Japan, sources revealed.

The ex-staffer charged Kanye later crowed about the two of them "kind of" hooking up.

Now, the insider said reality star Kim's head is "swirling" as she absorbs the "sordid" case.

