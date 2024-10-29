Your tip
Inside Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek's Bust-Up: 'It Probably Doesn't Sit Well She's Pals With Nicole's Ex Tom Cruise!'

inside nicole kidman and salma hayek bust up
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek clash over Salma’s connection with Nicole's ex, Tom Cruise, sparking tension.

By:

Oct. 29 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Miffed Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek are in major damage control mode after footage emerged of the screen sirens clashing at Paris Fashion Week.

The Hollywood megastars were about to catch the Balenciaga show in September when Hayek appeared to put her hands on Kidman to turn her around so they could pose for pictures together, as RadarOnline.com reported at the time.

But sources said the prickly Australian barked: "Don't touch me!"

Kidman, 57, then hugged and kissed nearby pop star Katy Perry before stomping away, leaving a seemingly steamed Hayek to pose for photos with the former American Idol judge.

Later, Balenciaga ambassador Kidman and the Mexican-born Frida star, 58, were seen sitting in the front row of the designer's show – on either side of Hayek's billionaire husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, who's the owner of the luxury brand!

Said an insider: "They've never been the best of friends or worst of enemies.

"They've got their respective groups. It probably doesn't sit well with Nicole that Salma is good friends with Tom Cruise. If Salma was truly a friend of Nicole's, she wouldn't be so chummy with her ex."

In July, Salma delivered a warm birthday greeting on social media to Top Gun star Tom, who was wed to Nicole from 1990 to 2001.

Said a source: "Nicole clearly wasn't in a great mood at the fashion show, where they were besieged by the crowd."

The insider added the Big Little Lies actress had been going through a "rough time" since her mother's death days earlier.

The insider said: "The Balenciaga show was the first event Nicole attended since the devastating loss of her mom.

"Her team has been putting out the word that there's no friction between Nicole and Salma, and people should give Nicole some slack since she's still grieving."

Hayek appeared to downplay rumors of a feud by posting a photo of the two at the event on Instagram.

Meanwhile, fans are weighing in online – and taking sides.

"Some people can't stand overly touchy individuals," one Kidman admirer argued.

A Hayek fan wrote "LOL, Salma was pushing her out of the way politely," while another warned, "Oh that 'don't touch me' from Nicole to Salma at a brand show owned by her husband – that Balenciaga contract is in danger I fear."

