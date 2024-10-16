Your tip
Kanye West

More Sickening Sex Abuse Claims Emerge Against 'Kink and Cuckolding Obsessed' Kanye West: Ex-Assistant Says He 'Almost Raped' Her For Second Time

Composite photo of Kanye West and Lauren Pisciotta
Source: MEGA; @laurenpisciotta/Instagram

Kanye West's former assistant claimed he 'almost raped' her for a second time in a new lawsuit.

By:

Oct. 16 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

More disturbing sex abuse claims have emerged against Kanye West.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper's former assistant Lauren Pisciotta alleged he "almost raped" her for a second time – years after she claimed he drugged and raped her at a Sean 'Diddy' Combs studio session.

Influencer and former OnlyFans star Pisciotta, 36, sued West, 47, in June and claimed in her lawsuit she only found out about the assault when he confessed to her in 2022.

kanye wests model wife dragged into his latest sex shocker bianca censori accused of participating in his warped fantasies and saw him throttle ex assistant
Source: MEGA

West was accused sued by former assistant Lauren Pisciotta in June.

In a new lawsuit, the former OnlyFans creator alleged West stalked and sexually harassed her.

She claimed when she refused his advances, he "almost raped" her for a second time.

In her filing, West's former assistant said this was the most egregious incident in a string of alleged sexual harassment, including groping, inappropriate text messages and sharing twisted sexual fantasies.

kanye west drugging sexually assaulting onlyfans model sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA; @laurenpisciotta/Instagram

Pisciotta claimed West forced himself on her in a San Francisco hotel room while he was working on 'Donda'.

Pisciotta detailed the incident in her latest court filing.

At the time, West and his entourage were in San Francisco in July 2021 to work on his album, Donda.

She stated she was staying at the St Regis Hotel. A few days into the trip, West allegedly banged on her hotel room door at around 6 AM.

Upon opening the door, she claimed West pushed past her and demanded to use her shower because his was "out of order".

He then began undressing and she went to the other side of the hotel room suite.

After the water was running for a few minutes, Pisciotta alleged West entered the bedroom where she was. He was said to be naked with only a towel around his waist.

The lawsuit stated: "Ye then stepped onto the bed and stood tall, straddling himself over (Pisciotta's) body and looking down on her.

"(Pisciotta), in a shocked state, somewhat braced herself for what might happen next.

West was then said to use the wall to brace himself as "he attempted to forcefully thrust his naked body onto and penis into (Pisciotta's) face".

Her filing continued: "(Pisciotta) started to move her body to get up, pleading with West to stop. West removed his hand from the wall behind the headboard, forcing (Pisciotta) to stay in place.

kanye wests sex scandal rapper lawsuit wife bianca censori wanted mom
Source: MEGA

Pisciotta claimed she begged West to stop and he eventually left after becoming 'annoyed and tired' of her pleas.

"At first, (West) ignored (Pisciotta's) pleas to stop, (Pisciotta) stated over and over again to West 'I don't want to do this, I don't want to do this.'

Eventually, the rapper "grew annoyed and tired" of his then-assistant's "objections to him thrusting his penis into her face and closed mouth", which was said to only open when she asked him to stop.

The rapper allegedly stopped, told her he was "sorry" as he gathered his clothes and left.

A second incident was also included in the lawsuit.

Her filing stated the second incident took place mid-air on a private flight from Los Angeles to Paris for a fashion show on September 29, 2022.

Pisciotta claimed after they ate dinner, the 47-year-old went to a private bedroom on the plane. Flight attendants reportedly reminded him the lock was broken and could only be opened from the outside.

After he retired to the room, the influencer claimed he repeatedly texted her asking for a "hug", which she initially declined.

She claimed he had previously sent her a photo of a couple embracing during sex and said: "when I say I need a hug this is what I mean."

kanye west drugging sexually assaulting onlyfans model sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Pisciotta accused West of sending graphic text messages, groping and sexual harassment.

She stated after she refused to give him a hug, West got her to open the bedroom door – and then said he needed to talk to her inside the room.

When she walked inside, West allegedly shut the door, locking them in the room together.

The lawsuit stated West then masturbated in the bed under the covers as she sat in a chair across from him. Pisciotta claimed she texted everyone on the plane to let her out to no avail.

Pisciotta then "pulled her knees up under her sweatshirt, cradled her face into her knees, and hugged her legs close to her chest and silently cried so she would not wake (West)".

A male colleague finally opened the door for Pisciotta, dubbing the act a "rescue mission".

Pisciotta additionally accused West of physically abusing her after she was fired in October 2022.

She claimed the rapper choked her when they crossed paths at a concert he attended with estranged wife Bianca Censori – and sent associates to terrorize her at her home.

