More Sickening Sex Abuse Claims Emerge Against 'Kink and Cuckolding Obsessed' Kanye West: Ex-Assistant Says He 'Almost Raped' Her For Second Time

After the water was running for a few minutes, Pisciotta alleged West entered the bedroom where she was. He was said to be naked with only a towel around his waist.

The lawsuit stated: "Ye then stepped onto the bed and stood tall, straddling himself over (Pisciotta's) body and looking down on her.

"(Pisciotta), in a shocked state, somewhat braced herself for what might happen next.

West was then said to use the wall to brace himself as "he attempted to forcefully thrust his naked body onto and penis into (Pisciotta's) face".

Her filing continued: "(Pisciotta) started to move her body to get up, pleading with West to stop. West removed his hand from the wall behind the headboard, forcing (Pisciotta) to stay in place.