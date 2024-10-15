Inside How Kanye West's Horrific 'War on Jews' Erupted — As Seedy Allegations Keep Coming Over His Alleged Rape of Former Assistant
A former employee of Kanye West exposed how his appalling "war on jews" began – and led to other atrocious allegations.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Chicago rapper's former assistant accused him of rape in a disturbing new legal filing which detailed the build up to his infamous antisemitic behavior.
The 88-page filing was submitted by former OnlyFans creator Lauren Pisciotta, who first sued West, 47, in June and claimed he sexually harassed her and stalked her while she worked for him.
West made headlines in October 2022 when he tweeted: "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."
He followed up with another disturbing post, writing: "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."
In her filing, Pisciotta claimed West had been displaying increasingly antisemitic behavior behind the scenes prior to his public statements.
In one incident, she claimed West demanded "the biggest hotel suite in LA" but none of his usual favorite options were available, so Pisciotta called her real estate advisor.
The real estate advisor managed to secure the rapper a five-star penthouse in West Hollywood at the last minute.
Despite their efforts, Pisciotta claimed West left the hotel room in a fury shortly after arriving. She claimed West called her ranting about the room being "trash".
Her lawsuit stated: "Of course (real estate adviser) got him that trash hotel room with light blue walls, because that is something a Jew would do."
Pisciotta claimed West called her again from his car and continued his antisemitic rant over the hotel room.
Hours later, he posted the tweet about going "death con 3 on Jewish people".
She alleged West called her once again after he made the social media post and demanded she read his words back to him because it turned him on.
Her filing claimed the rapper's behavior got worse after he ended a partnership with GAP, with whom his Yeezy company shared an office space with.
Yeezy then relocated to an upstairs office space from an American Apparel factory on the orders of West's good friend, the founder of the company. Though he was not specially named, the lawsuit noted he was forced to step down from his former company because he had been "serially accused of sexual harassment and misconduct".
The lawsuit alleged the two had a "shared a passion for sex" and set up "Kanye's office sex bedrooms".
When the Yeezy employees moved in, the filing alleged he "gave a long-winded, anti-Semitic, racially charged, threatening hate-speech" at the new office space.
Her filing added: "He took heavy breaths and aggressively expressed his love and admiration for the "genius" Adolf Hitler.
"Kayne West went on to announce his infatuation with Nazis and the holocaust, as well as his utter hatred for very specific Jewish people, especially the Jewish people who were currently in power in the music industry, among many other things."
She alleged West concluded his hate-filled speech by declaring he was at "war with Jews".
Following his speech, the rapper was accused of harassing a newly hired designer to draw a swastika, which he refused. West allegedly continued to berate him and called it a "test" while asking him if he were Jewish.
West was further accused of passing his phone around the office to show off "the most offensive, disgusting, and vile sexual messages" he had sent to the editor-in-chief of the "most famous fashion publication in the world".
He also allegedly "would ask employees and guests to reveal their practicing religion and, depending on their answer, they could be terminated or asked to leave for a specific amount of time".
