Inside How Kanye West's Horrific 'War on Jews' Erupted — As Seedy Allegations Keep Coming Over His Alleged Rape of Former Assistant

A former employee of Kanye West exposed how his appalling "war on jews" began – and led to other atrocious allegations.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Chicago rapper's former assistant accused him of rape in a disturbing new legal filing which detailed the build up to his infamous antisemitic behavior.

The 88-page filing was submitted by former OnlyFans creator Lauren Pisciotta, who first sued West, 47, in June and claimed he sexually harassed her and stalked her while she worked for him.