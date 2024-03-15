Your tip
'Way Too Controversial': Kanye West Banned From Performing in Brazil After Unhinged Rant About Jesus and Hitler

kanye west
Kanye West has 'absolutely no chance' of performing in Brazil.

Mar. 15 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Brazil is the latest country to ban Kanye West from performing in the wake of his most recent unhinged 40-minute rant about Jesus and Adolf Hitler, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The list of places refusing to give the Chicago rapper a stage to perform his music continues to grow as Ye has already been turned away from Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

kanye west
West has been turned down from performing in Europe, Australia, Asia and the Middle East.

While Ye, 46, continues searching for international venues, he's reportedly being told the same answer... no.

A well-placed source working in South America told the Sun there's "absolutely no chance" the disgraced rapper will be allowed to perform in Brazil.

kanye west
Kanye West launched Yeezy in 2009.

46-year-old Ye has become virtually "untouchable" by promoters who aren't willing to risk their credibility by giving him a platform after the Runaway rapper's most recent rant.

In addition to Ye's unhinged online ramblings, a series of sightings and photos of his scantily clad wife Bianca Censori have also raised concern among promoters. Last month, she was seen in yet another see-through outfit, prompting more concern from her loved ones.

kanye west
Rio de Janeiro government officials denied Ye's request citing his controversial image and security concerns.

Ye was said to have hopes of recreating an iconic 2006 performance from the Rolling Stones on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, where over one million fans gathered for the rock band.

The College Dropout rapper was allegedly given a firm refusal by Rio's government, citing his controversial image and security concerns.

kanye west
A source said 'nobody wants to be liked with him' after his recent controversies.

A source working for the Rio government said the risks associated with a Ye concert were "obvious."

"The image of Kanye is way too controversial," the well-placed insider said. "Nobody wants to be linked with him and his recent controversies."

He was reportedly turned down by Maracana Stadium, Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, and venues in São Paulo, Salvador, and Belo Horizonte.

Promoters and local governments were said to be "put off" by the rapper after a series of anti-semitic rants and bizarre behavior, among other recent controversies.

While Ye's latest album, Vultures 1, has shot to the top of the charts, a music business consultant for South American venues said, "Nobody wants to be linked with him,"

"No local government or people that manage the stadiums and the venues for concerts or cultural events want to have Kanye come to their city," the source said. "It’s just too much to handle. The answer will always be no."

