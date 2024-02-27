Donna Summer's Estate Sues Kanye West Over Unauthorized Sample of Disco Queen's 'I Feel Love' on New 'Vultures' Album

Donna Summer 's estate is suing Kanye West for using what it calls a "blatant rip-off" of the Disco Queen's iconic song I FEEL LOVE on his new Vultures album despite being denied permission to use the sample. In the lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline.com , Summer's estate accused West and his collaborator Ty Dolla $ign of "shamelessly" using "instantly recognizable portions" of her "ground-breaking" 1977 hit tune on the album Vultures 1 and at live listening parties without being authorized to do so.

Summer's estate "wanted no association" with Kanye West or his "controversial history."

The estate made it clear that it "wanted no association with West's controversial history and specifically rejected West's proposed use of Summer's 'I FEEL LOVE,'" seemingly referencing the rapper's shocking antisemitic comments, White Lives Matter controversy, and more.

Summer's estate didn't hold back on its feelings about West and Ty Dolla $ign using the sample anyway.