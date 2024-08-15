Kanye West Facing Michael Jackson-Style Drugs Claims: Ex-Staffer Declares He Has Proof Doctor Has Scandal-Struck Rapper Hooked On Laughing Gas

Yiannopoulos wrote via X: "PROOF: Thomas Connelly agrees to deliver recreational nitrous oxide to his heavily addicted patient Ye at the latter’s then-residence, Chateau Marmont – the site of dozens of celebrity overdoses and suicides."

In the screenshot of an alleged group chat between Yiannopoulos, West and Connelly, the dentist says his "long term goal" is to get "recreational Nitrous (oxide use) legalized".

While Yiannopoulos – who quit working for West in May – argues against Connelly in the chat, the Gold Digger rapper cuts in asking Connelly if he can "have the Nitrus (sic) today".

Continuing, West allegedly followed up with another text which read: "Tom you said you'd bring them by today. Checking in."