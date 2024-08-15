Kanye West Facing Michael Jackson-Style Drugs Claims: Ex-Staffer Declares He Has Proof Doctor Has Scandal-Struck Rapper Hooked On Laughing Gas
Kanye West's former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos dropped screenshots he says prove previous claims Ye is hooked on nitrous oxide – and allegedly has his own personal drug-peddling dentist to support his habit.
Los Angeles dentist to the stars Thomas P. Connelly – known for his decked out diamond grills for Post Malone, Odell Beckham Jr. and West himself – has allegedly been supplying West the drugs for months, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Yiannopoulos wrote via X: "PROOF: Thomas Connelly agrees to deliver recreational nitrous oxide to his heavily addicted patient Ye at the latter’s then-residence, Chateau Marmont – the site of dozens of celebrity overdoses and suicides."
In the screenshot of an alleged group chat between Yiannopoulos, West and Connelly, the dentist says his "long term goal" is to get "recreational Nitrous (oxide use) legalized".
While Yiannopoulos – who quit working for West in May – argues against Connelly in the chat, the Gold Digger rapper cuts in asking Connelly if he can "have the Nitrus (sic) today".
Continuing, West allegedly followed up with another text which read: "Tom you said you'd bring them by today. Checking in."
The dentist then allegedly confirms he will send the nitrous oxide to West, who was staying at Hollywood's celebrity-filled Chateau Marmont.
The newly released texts follow a legal affidavit the former senior Congressional aide filed – and posted to X – on August 7.
One of Yiannopoulos' claims alleged the celeb dentist provided an "unlawful supply of enormous quantities of nitrous gas" to the rapper.
Connelly's rep vehemently denied the British commentator's claims.
Yiannopoulos also alleged Connelly was paid "more than $50,000 per month" to supply the drug despite West showing "distressing symptoms" from its use.
He further claims a Yeezy staffer witnessed West "self-administering the nitrous gas provided by Connelly" after the dentist taught West how to use the canisters and "knowingly encouraged their use".
Nitrous oxide – nicknamed "whippets" (or "whippits"), "laughing gas" or "hippie crack" – is a sedative primarily used in a medical setting during procedures.
Per Yale School of Medicine, long term misuse of nitrous oxide can lead to "permanent, full, or partial paralysis". The drug can also "lead to range of neurological, hematologic (related to blood), and psychiatric complications, including nerve damage and psychosis".
Speaking on the side effects, Yiannopoulos added West's "widely-reported bipolar diagnosis and the side effects of prolonged nitrous gas abuse are strikingly similar".
As previously reported, West was dropped by his agency CAA, production company MRC, Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga following a slew of antisemitic remarks the rapper made in 2022. It is unclear if Yiannopoulos is implying West's alleged nitrous oxide use is tied to his outburst.
West has not publicly responded to the claims.
RadarOnline.com has contacted Yiannopoulos, Connelly and West's team for comment.
