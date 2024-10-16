Austin Butler's Relationship Crisis: 'Elvis' Star 'Warned' By Model Lover Kaia Gerber's Parents Not to Waste 'Best Years of Her Life'

Sources close to the family revealed Kaia's parents, Cindy Crawford, 58, and Rande Gerber, 62, are troubled by the lack of progress in their daughter's relationship with Austin.

The parents reportedly had a serious conversation with The Bikeriders actor about his intentions with their daughter, questioning his readiness to commit long-term.

An insider shared: "'Rande and Cindy both love Austin and think of him as family, but the fact is he isn't. After dating their daughter Kaia for over three years, he's shown no sign of asking her to get engaged.

"They don't think for a minute he isn't serious about her, but he's 33, and isn't it time he thought about settling down?"