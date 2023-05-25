Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Moving in Together as Engagement Rumors Swirl: Sources

The couple, who first sparked relationship rumors back in December 2021, have reportedly been head over heels for each other throughout the course of their romance, with the source revealing that the "only thing" that could have come between them was "Kaia's parents" — '80s bombshell Cindy Crawford and Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber.

"Kaia feared they'd be worried about the 10-year age gap," the source explained. "But she knew her mom and dad would warm to Austin once they met him — and they did. Cindy and Rande have totally welcomed Austin into the family and approve of them living together."