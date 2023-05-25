Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Moving in Together as Engagement Rumors Swirl: Sources
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are ready to take the next step in their relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After sparking gossip they were "shacking up" back in April, new sources claimed the model, 21, and the Elvis actor, 31, are planning on officially moving in together in L.A. as rumors of their alleged engagement continue to hit headlines.
"They're very much in love," a source recently gushed to In Touch. "He's always at her place, and she's always at his place, so they figured why not just live together."
"It sounds cheesy, but their relationship is the real deal," the source added. "After two weeks of dating, Kaia told him that she loves him, and now she's asked him to move into her Los Angeles home!"
The couple, who first sparked relationship rumors back in December 2021, have reportedly been head over heels for each other throughout the course of their romance, with the source revealing that the "only thing" that could have come between them was "Kaia's parents" — '80s bombshell Cindy Crawford and Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber.
"Kaia feared they'd be worried about the 10-year age gap," the source explained. "But she knew her mom and dad would warm to Austin once they met him — and they did. Cindy and Rande have totally welcomed Austin into the family and approve of them living together."
This comes amid talk that Butler may have finally gotten down on one knee and popped the question.
Not long after the 31-year-old actor was spotted helping Gerber move into a new home, Deuxmoi claimed on Thursday, May 25, that Butler asked Gerber to marry him back in April, but that the pair were purposely keeping their engagement out of the public eye.
"They want to keep it low key," a text shared with the celebrity gossip mogul read.
However, despite rumors, an insider close to Butler and Gerber confirmed to TMZ they are not engaged yet.