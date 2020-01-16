Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Austin Butler's Skyrocketing Career Led To His Split From Vanessa Hudgens, Pal Says The stars called it quits after nearly nine years together.

Austin Butler’s booming career led to his split from Vanessa Hudgens, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The former power couple had been dating for almost nine years before calling it quits in November 2019.

According to an insider, Hudgens, 31, and Butler, 28, were in two different places when it came to their careers, and eventually, it took a toll on their relationship.

“Austin’s career has really skyrocketed in the last year,” the source explained. “He appeared in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and he’s starring as Elvis [Presley], so for him he is just focusing on that and it really impacted his relationship with Vanessa.”

The stars — who began dating in September 2011 — sparked breakup rumors after seemingly failing to spend the holidays together.

On Hudgens’ birthday, on December 13, the Knight Before Christmas star posted several photos of herself dressed in a princess-inspired gown and tiara, but Butler was mysteriously absent. Days earlier, she posted several photos of her winter getaway trip to Switzerland and Butler, again, was nowhere to be seen.

The last time Hudgens was photographed with Butler was on October 31.

“Happy Halloween from my family to yours,” she captioned a picture of them wearing Gothic costumes alongside their dog, Darla.

Butler, meanwhile, hasn’t posted a photo of Hudgens since the July premiere of his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In an interview with Women’s Health in November 2018, she told the magazine that she wasn’t in a hurry to walk down the aisle.

“I want to get married, travel, then have kids — probably in my late 30s,” she said at the time. “Everyone’s clock is different.”

“We both respect, trust and admire each other,” she add, speaking of Butler. “It’s so solid now because I feel strong as an independent woman. I am very self-reliant, but it’s nice to have a best friend you can share victories with as well as losses.”

Prior to her relationship with Butler, Hudgens dated High School Musical co-star Zac Efron from 2005 to 2010.