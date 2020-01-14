Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Out With The Old! Vanessa Hudgens Looks Disheveled Taking Out Trash Amid Austin Butler Breakup Shock The two have reportedly called it quits after nine years together.

After nearly a decade together, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler’s relationship has been trashed.

“Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly.

Just hours after the news broke, Hudgens was spotted solo, somberly taking out her garbage.

The pair, who met on the set of High School Musical, began dating in September 2011. Rumors sparked that they had broken up after it appeared Butler, 28, and Hudgens, 31, apparently spent the holidays apart.

The Knight Before Christmas star posted photos of herself flying solo on December 31, dressed in a princess-inspired black gown and tiara. Days earlier, Hudgens documented a winter getaway in Vals, Switzerland, but Butler didn’t make an appearance in any of her photos.

More evidence came when Hudgens celebrated her birthday on December 13 with her younger sister by posting a video of the duo dancing and having fun – once again, sans Butler.

While neither party has commented publicly on the breakup, check out this Radar gallery to discover more clues to their surprise separation.