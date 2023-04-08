'Elvis' Heartthrob Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber 'Shacking Up' As He Considers Popping The Question, Sources Claim

Sparks are still very much flying between Butler and Gerber who have been "spending every day together," recently jetting off to Cabo, where they also rang in the New Year alongside her famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Although they have a 10-year age gap, RadarOnline.com has learned that sources claim her famous folks "adore" Butler and have fully given the romance their seal of approval. Plus, "he's very grounded and there's never any drama."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.