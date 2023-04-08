'Elvis' Heartthrob Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber 'Shacking Up' As He Considers Popping The Question, Sources Claim
It's safe to say Kaia Gerber is always on Austin Butler's mind. The Elvis actor and model are considering taking the next step by shacking up together after more than one year of dating, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Insiders said the genetically-blessed pair are planning for Gerber to move into his sprawling Los Feliz abode. "They're excited for this new phase," spilled an insider.
Sparks are still very much flying between Butler and Gerber who have been "spending every day together," recently jetting off to Cabo, where they also rang in the New Year alongside her famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.
Although they have a 10-year age gap, RadarOnline.com has learned that sources claim her famous folks "adore" Butler and have fully given the romance their seal of approval. Plus, "he's very grounded and there's never any drama."
And it appears to be mutual on his end as well.
"These two are the real deal and Austin's even mentioned that he can see himself proposing down the line," spilled the insider about his thoughts on popping the question. RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Butler for comment.
The Elle covergirl and Dead Don't Die star have been romantically linked since late 2021, gracing the red carpet for their public debut at the 2022 Met Gala months later.
The pair are still going strong and were spotted on a stroll just a few weeks ago while walking her dog in Los Angeles.
It's been an exciting year for Butler, who secured an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his smooth-talking role in the film Elvis.
"I never sang in front of anybody before this role, so I had to find my way into his humanity. I worked with a number of different singing coaches for the year and a half leading up to filming," he said, per Spotify. "I had to figure out how to lock into the different vocal mannerisms of those different time periods in his life."
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Butler is even being recruited outside of his professional career. Insiders claim the Church of Scientology is hoping to add the rising star as one of its members.
"Priscilla Presley joined Scientology after Elvis died and never officially left the church," an insider shared. "Her famous friendship with Austin — and famous Scientologist Tom Cruise's sudden interest in the young star — is no coincidence."