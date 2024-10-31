Elon Musk Issues Bizarre Denial He’s Planning to Build Cult-Like Secretive Texas Compound for Massive Family: 'It's a Big Futuristic Art Project'
Elon Musk is pumping the breaks on speculation saying he's building a multi-million dollar Texas compound to house his sprawling family.
While the Tesla CEO has denied rumors surrounding a secretive home, he has plans to construct a "futuristic art project" in the Austin area that would be available to the public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Musk confirmed to PageSix: "I don’t own, nor am I building a compound in Austin.
"No grand family compound/home has been built or is expected to be built."
The billionaire then said he "had an idea for a big futuristic art project in the Austin area that would be open to the public", but said he has "had too much work to get that going".
Musk continued to shut down claims reported earlier this week by The New York Times, where sources said he purchased the $35million, 14,400-square-foot mansion styled after the opulent homes of Tuscany, Italy.
The piece also claimed Musk aimed to develop a family compound using adjacent properties.
When asked about the statement, Musk said he doesn't subscribe to the outlet and didn't read the article.
In addition, the outlet reported that Neuralink exec, Shivon Zilis, was already staying at the alleged residence with the three kids she shares with the tech mogul.
In response, Musk said: "Shivon has her own house, and she bought it for much less than that."
The Times article further alleged Grimes, Musk's ex, has "so far steered clear" of the alleged Texas compound — as the two are currently in a legal battle over parenting rights.
He refuted the claim, saying: "Claire lives in LA in her own house. Our kids spend alternating weeks in Texas and California."
Musk added: "When I’m in California, which is usually two to three days per week, mostly for Tesla work, I stay at friend’s houses in the Bay Area."
The former couple share three children: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.
The Times article also mentioned Musk's first wife Justine Musk — who he was married to for eight years — alleging "there is room in the Austin compound if they were to visit, though he is estranged from at least one of those children".
They share six children: 20-year-old twins Griffin and Vivian Musk, 18-year-old triplet sons Kai, Saxon and Damian, and their baby Nevada — who died from sudden infant death syndrome at just 10 weeks old in 2002.
In response, Musk said: "Justine lives in LA and isn’t moving to Austin."
The SpaceX founder also refuted a claim saying he offered to donate his sperm to friends, including RFK Jr.'s former running mate, Nicole Shanahan.
The article reported: "At a dinner party held at the home of a well-known Silicon Valley executive last year, Mr. Musk offered to provide his sperm to a married couple he had met socially only a handful of times, according to two people who were present for the interaction."
Musk responded: "I did not offer to be a sperm donor to Nicole or some random married couple."
Austin has been a growing area of interest for the billionaire, as he announced a relocation of X and SpaceX to the Southern city in July.
