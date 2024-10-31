'Diddy' Party Planner Says Rapper Had Female Guests Weighed Before They Were Granted Entry to 'Freak Off' Orgies: 'Maximum Was 140Lbs If They Were Tall'

New details have emerged about Combs' "freak off" orgies as the former music producer sits in his "hell hole" jail cell awaiting his 2025 trial.

A party planner who allegedly worked with the rapper claimed the ladies had to meet certain requirements before being granted entry.

The organizer said to the NY Post: “We would do a weigh-in, if necessary. The girls had to be young and hot, so I always had a scale nearby in case I needed to make sure. The number was 140 pounds, but if a girl was really tall, there was a little bit of discretion involved.”

The insider, who remained anonymous, added: “No flab, no cellulite. Not overly pierced or tattooed. No short hair. And the girls had to be young and hot.”