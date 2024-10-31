'Diddy' Party Planner Says Rapper Had Female Guests Weighed Before They Were Granted Entry to 'Freak Off' Orgies: 'Maximum Was 140Lbs If They Were Tall'
A party planner for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has claimed that female guests were weighed before they were allowed to attend the rapper's "freak off" parties.
RadarOnline.com can reveal more disturbing details about the list of requirements to attend the disgraced star's parties including weight, dress code, and more.
New details have emerged about Combs' "freak off" orgies as the former music producer sits in his "hell hole" jail cell awaiting his 2025 trial.
A party planner who allegedly worked with the rapper claimed the ladies had to meet certain requirements before being granted entry.
The organizer said to the NY Post: “We would do a weigh-in, if necessary. The girls had to be young and hot, so I always had a scale nearby in case I needed to make sure. The number was 140 pounds, but if a girl was really tall, there was a little bit of discretion involved.”
The insider, who remained anonymous, added: “No flab, no cellulite. Not overly pierced or tattooed. No short hair. And the girls had to be young and hot.”
As for the dress code, the source claimed: “No pants. No jeans. No flat shoes. Every girl had to wear a party dress, preferably very short, just enough to cover her butt cheeks, but no longer than mid-thigh. Cleavage showing. And every single one of them had to be wearing stilettos. That one, there was no exception: high stilettos.”
One very crucial piece of information that wasn't discussed before the female entered — her age.
The planner explained: “It was don’t ask, don’t tell. At the time, I was really young myself and I honestly thought that we weren’t asking their age because of drinking laws. I never stayed around for the Freak Offs and had no idea that these girls were expected to have sex with people.”
The new horrifying details were revealed just weeks after the disgraced rapper was accused of raping and drugging a 13-year-old girl at a VMAs afterparty in New York more than two decades ago.
The 13-year-old girl was allegedly attacked after having one drink at the party and claimed that two other celebrities joined in.
The now 37-year-old alleged she was raped by Combs while the male and female celebrities watched.
She claimed Combs attempted to force her to perform oral sex, but she fought him off before she grabbed her clothing and left the bedroom to search for an exit while still naked.
Over the last few weeks, more young victims claiming to have been assaulted by Combs have come forward — including a 9-year-old boy, 10-year-old boy, 13 year-old-boy, and 16-year-old boy.
The disgraced producer is being held without bail after pleading not guilty, and his trial is set for spring 2025.
Combs' lawyers previously said in a statement: "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."
