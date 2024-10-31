Your tip
Jamie Foxx Has Secret Stash of Diddy ‘Freak Off’ Footage: ‘Django Unchained’ Actor Admits He Filmed Crazed Parties With Huge Battery Pack Operated Camera

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx with a big stash of shock video footage filmed at P Diddy's wild LA parties and the cops are interested in viewing the films for clues.

By:

Oct. 31 2024, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

Jamie Foxx is being lined up as a prosecution witness to nail sex rap star P Diddy after investigators were alerted about a stash of explosive footage he filmed at the mogul's infamous parties.

The Django Unchained star revealed he was a guest at Diddy's Flavor Parties and was allowed to film with a bulky camcorder, RadarOnline can disclose.

Now cops are considering reaching out to the movie star and comedy legend so they can review the Diddy tapes.

His name is on their investigation sheet after a video surfaced in which he claimed: "I started following him. So I followed him the whole time. I remember watching Puff at the Beverly Hills Hotel. I'm filming this, and it's a pool party and it's ridiculous."

And speculation has been rife that Sean 'Diddy' Combs had already tried to gag Jamie and was 'responsible' for his hospitalization in 2023.

The actor, 56, has been filming his upcoming Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, and eyewitnesses who attended the tapings said he discussed claims that Diddy, 54, caused his medical emergency.

However, the audience members had varying accounts of the comedian's words.

Videographer Choke No Joke revealed he attended two of Foxx's three recent shows in Atlanta.

The shows took place on Oct. 4, 5 and 6 at the Alliance Theatre.

"Jamie has a special coming out on Netflix called What Had Happened Was and I went to the taping of it. It was three days taping. I went to the first show; I went to the last show, "he said in an interview on Comedy Hype. Choke claimed Foxx said during the tapings that Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and [Foxx] is the one who called the FBI on [Combs]".

It's not clear if the alleged comments will be included in the final cut of the special. When asked if the comments were made as a joke, Choke said: "I don't think he was joking."

"You can determine was he joking or not when you see the show, 'cause to me — I'm a new comedian, right? … I know when somebody's setting up a punchline, and I know when you're serious."

After [Foxx] said, 'Diddy did something to me,' he said, 'And I'm the one who called the feds on him,'" Choke restated, adding that Foxx might have done so because he was scared.

"He disappeared, right? He out now, soon as Puff went to jail, right? We see him at the game with [Dallas Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones, right?… We haven’t seen him. As soon as Puff went to jail, [Foxx] was at the goddamn Dallas football game, right? And now he just went and shot his special. And who’s the special strongly based around? Diddy," he further claimed.

Choke claimed Foxx and Diddy appeared to be "bros" until something allegedly caused a rift between them.

However, attendee Dennis L.A. White said he went to the second and third tapings of the show, and his recollections were slightly different.

White shared he heard Foxx say something more along the lines of: "People keep asking me if Diddy was responsible. He was not responsible. If he was, I would've been dead."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com

