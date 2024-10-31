Jamie Foxx Has Secret Stash of Diddy ‘Freak Off’ Footage: ‘Django Unchained’ Actor Admits He Filmed Crazed Parties With Huge Battery Pack Operated Camera

Jamie Foxx is being lined up as a prosecution witness to nail sex rap star P Diddy after investigators were alerted about a stash of explosive footage he filmed at the mogul's infamous parties.

The Django Unchained star revealed he was a guest at Diddy's Flavor Parties and was allowed to film with a bulky camcorder, RadarOnline can disclose.

Now cops are considering reaching out to the movie star and comedy legend so they can review the Diddy tapes.