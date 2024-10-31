Could New JFK Footage Showing Shot President Being Rushed to Hospital Hold Keys to Multiple Shooters and Magic Bullet Theories?

Footage of President John F. Kennedy being rushed to hospital as his life ebbed away could hold new clues to the unanswered questions that still swirl around his slaying.

Newly emerged film of the motorcade speeding down a Dallas freeway toward a hospital after he was fatally wounded was sold at auction last month for $137,500, RadarOnline reports.

Now academics are lining up to review the 10 seconds of celluloid for pointers that could shed new light on theories that Lee Harvey Oswald wasn't the only shooter operating a rifle on that fateful day in November 1963.

A government official told us: "Everyone has an opinion on the JFK assassination and they don't always match. There has been a lot of interest in the footage and now it has been sold, academics want to look through it frame by frame to see if there are any clues that point towards a second shooter."