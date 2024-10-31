'Diddy' Bodyguard Tells All: From Rapper's 'Tough Guy' Image to Accusation He Grabbed Boy By Throat and Asked If He Wanted to 'Walk With God or Be a Roach'
Big Homie .CC, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' bodyguard, has dropped some explosive bombshells about his escapades with the fallen rapper.
The celebrity guard claimed the assertive hip-hop mogul, currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, once "grabbed" a young boy by the throat and posed a chilling question, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Big Homie sat down with RealLyfe Productions for an interview on Wednesday, where he specifically labeled Combs as "a tough cake toucher" and "not a pushover".
The bodyguard continued explaining an instance where Combs allegedly "grabbed" a young boy directly by the throat, claiming the rapper asked him if he wanted to "walk with god" or "be a roach".
Regarding Combs' character, Big Homie stated that one had to be "on point" around him, and if anyone got "a bit too close", he would "grab your job or something".
He also labeled the music mogul as being "real touchy-feely" — a phrase that does Combs no good as he continues to get slammed with sexual assault allegations.
One of Combs' latest lawsuits was brought up, where the rapper was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old at a VMAs afterparty.
When asked if he believed Combs could commit the alleged actions, Big Homie replied: "Yeah, sure."
The security guard even compared Combs to disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly and said he wasn't surprised to see his name mixed in with underage allegations.
Just last week, five new lawsuits accusing Combs of sexual abuse were filed by two men and three women.
And just a few days ago, Combs was hit with another disturbing lawsuit alleging he drugged and raped a 10-year-old boy, who claimed he met the disgraced producer in 2005 when traveling to NYC in hopes of becoming a rapper or actor.
His parents hired an industry consultant who arranged for Combs to meet with the young boy for an "audition". Combs allegedly asked to meet with the boy alone first, and the consultant allegedly took him to Combs’ hotel room without his parents.
According to the lawsuit, Combs told the boy he could "make him a star". Then, the young boy started feeling "a little funny" after someone in the room allegedly gave him a soda.
The plaintiff’s attorney claimed the drink was laced with drugs "including but not limited to GHB and/or ecstasy" — the "date rape" drug found in his massive stash of baby oil discovered during his home raids earlier this year.
After drinking the soda, Combs allegedly sexually assaulted the 10-year-old and said: "You have to do some stuff you don’t want to do sometimes."
When looking back through his year's with the rapper, Big Homie recalled a time one of his co-workers, another celeb body guard, was working as a sex worker at one of Combs' famous parties.
He also alleged other "freaky" stuff was happening behind closed doors.
In another interview last week, Big Homie made more shocking claims that Combs poisoned him three times and that he ended up contracting pneumonia after testing positive for cyanide on several occasions.
He also alluded that Combs could have been involved in a car accident he had gotten into that left him living with one lung for a period of time.
Big Homie also alleged Combs poisoned other big names, including his fellow party pal Jamie Foxx.
He said: "Well, I know he poisoned Jamie Foxx. And Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it. I know that's a fact."
As the list of ongoing accusations grows, Combs has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing since he was arrested back in September.
The disgraced star is being held without bail after pleading not guilty and his trial is set for May 5, 2025.
The rapper's lawyers said in a statement: "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."
