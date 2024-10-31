Rock Wildman Liam Gallagher Has Swapped Diet of Drugs, Cigarettes and Alcohol For Tea Infusions and Hiking as He Prepares for Oasis Reunion Tour
Oasis star Liam Gallagher has given drugs, cigarettes and alcohol the boot in favour of turmeric and honey infusions... and hiking.
He's tuning up his aging vocal cords ahead of the long-awaited 2025 reunion and he and brother Noel, 57, are set to take the US by storm in a series of gigs, RadarOnline can reveal.
And instead of cans of lager and cigs before going out on stage, Liam, 52, drinks a couple of mugs of the spice-infused bee brew. Liam said of the infusion: "It's good for the voice, I'm told. It's f***ing good, man."
The wild man later moved on to half a bottle of brandy and honey as a pre-gig routine.
"I think I’d just got divorced and I think I drank a lot and it went out to about 50 billion people that I’d been drunk. So, I've not drank since then, man. I look pretty drunk on stage anyway, and I sound pretty drunk most of the time."#
Liam then added: “No booze for me, lots of water, but when I come off and it's been a decent gig, then I'll have a couple of drinks later, you know what I mean."
The hard-living star doesn't take drugs any more and thanks fate to have gotten out of his humble beginnings to become a rock legend.
Gallagher said: “I dread to think. There are a few of my mates that ain’t here no more, through drugs. There are a few that are in the nick. So I think I wouldn’t have got a proper job because I’m not that clever with that stuff.
"So I’d have been digging or dead or really badly into drugs, which would obviously lead to being dead. Rock ’n’ roll saved my life. And I am forever in debt. I am forever in debt to rock ’n’ roll, and I would never, ever think of doing another form of music. Ever."
The star also enjoys going for bracing walks on Hampstead Heath, close to his $6m mansion in London, with his pet dogs. He also owns a house in France.
Liam is also splashing out a fortune for a pool at his house but he can’t swim!
The rock and roll legend has just been granted planning permission by local officials to create the leisure facility.
But the frontman might need to take a few lessons so he can properly enjoy plowing up and down his 24ft pool.
He confessed to not being able to master the water while chatting with mum Peggy and son Gene on a UK TV show.
And brothers Noel and Paul were in the same non-swimming boat. Liam told Peggy: "You are the only one out of us lot that can swim. Me, Noel and Paul can’t swim."
The Oasis reunion tour will take them to the US, Canada and Mexico in August and September 2025.
The band previously teased the news on billboards in New York, Toronto, Chicago, and other cities. "Be careful what you wish for," the advertisements said.
They will play Toronto Rogers Stadium on 24 August, Chicago Soldier Field on 28 August, New Jersey MetLife Stadium on 31 August, Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium on 6 September, and Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros on 12 September. #
US rock band Cage the Elephant will support across all dates.
