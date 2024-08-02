Liam Gallagher at Center of Bust-Up With Sacked Gardener of His $5M Cannes Mansion: ‘This is France — Have the B---- to Fire Me Face-to-Face!’
Liam Gallagher found himself at the center of a bust-up with a gardener who claims he was fired from his gig at the musician's $5 million mansion in Cannes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Tom Ceze said he was let go by Gallagher's manager, and complained he wasn't even given the courtesy of a conversation with the former Oasis front-man about the decision.
The disgruntled French gardener wrote on an expat forum: "I wasn't sacked directly. This is not nice! We are in France! There are rules here... please act responsibly and at least have the b---- to sack me face-to-face."
He didn't mention how long he had been working on the estate. We reached out to Ceze and Gallagher for comment.
Gallager, 51, who is engaged to his former assistant Debbie Gwyther, bought the home as a holiday getaway from TV personality Noel Edmonds last March.
The Deal or No Deal presenter reportedly listed the mansion for $5.1 million in 2018, and it became the first home Gallagher and Gwyther bought together.
The six-bedroom chateau, dubbed "The Perfumed Garden", sits on a sprawling estate in the perfume capital of the world, surrounded by vineyards and olive trees. Its stone exterior is dotted with blue shutters and the home features a patio, swimming pool and picturesque views of the French Riviera.
Ironically, "Noel" — the name of Liam's estranged brother — is also said to be displayed on engravings throughout the property, left there by Edmonds.
A source previously told The Sun: “Liam’s been telling mates, ‘I’ve bought Mr. Blobby’s house.’ Him and Debbie plan to put their own stamp on it. They think all the carvings of Noel’s name are quite funny and ironic.”
The bandmate-turned-soloist recently broke his silence about reports claiming he and Noel were getting Oasis back together for three tour dates in London.
A curious fan asked: "Liam is Oasis reunion next year actually happening?"
He jokingly denied the rumors on social media, saying: "Nobody’s told me maybe there [sic] getting a new singer like the dude out of queen."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.