Liam Gallagher at Center of Bust-Up With Sacked Gardener of His $5M Cannes Mansion: ‘This is France — Have the B---- to Fire Me Face-to-Face!’

Liam Gallagher found himself at the center of a bust-up with a gardener who claims he was fired from his gig at the musician's $5 million mansion in Cannes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tom Ceze said he was let go by Gallagher's manager, and complained he wasn't even given the courtesy of a conversation with the former Oasis front-man about the decision.

The disgruntled French gardener wrote on an expat forum: "I wasn't sacked directly. This is not nice! We are in France! There are rules here... please act responsibly and at least have the b---- to sack me face-to-face."