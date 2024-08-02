Joe Biden’s Decline Branded ‘Clear as Day’: Psychologist Warns ‘He Has Maybe Two Years If He’s Lucky Before He’s Unfit’
President Joe Biden's shocking decision to end his campaign and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris has only sparked more frenzied rumors about his alleged failing health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Connecticut-based psychologist Dr. Holly Schiff even suggested she did not think the 81-year-old would have been able to "survive another term as president".
Noted Schiff: "If he did, I do not believe he’d be able to endure the rigors of the job. Dementia is progressive, and his brain structure and capabilities will continue to deteriorate over time. I would say he has a year, maybe two if he’s lucky, before he is unfit."
Dr. Gabe Mirkin, a doctor of internal medicine from Florida, agreed the aging politician is exhibiting signs of dementia and opined Biden made the right decision for himself and for the country when he stepped down.
Mirkin added: "35 percent of Americans over the age of 85 suffer from dementia and there is no cure for this illness."
Over the past year, President Biden has repeatedly been called out for flubbing his words, appearing to lose his train of thought during campaign events – including at the June presidential debate against Donald Trump – and physically stumbling or falling in public.
Presidential historian Leon Wagner told The Enquirer: “Things only appear to be getting worse as time goes on. Anyone who has been paying attention can see his decline as plain as day. It’s frightening, in fact, that he’s still sitting in the Oval Office.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden announced he would no longer be running for a second term on Sunday, July 21.
He wrote: "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made."
Added Biden: "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."
