Aerosmith Announces Retirement From Touring After 54 Years — Band Confirms Steven Tyler's 'Full Recovery' From Vocal Injury 'Not Possible'
It's the end of an era – Aerosmith has toured for the last time.
The hit rock band, known for classics such as Dream On, I Don't Want to Miss a Thing and Cryin', announced their official retirement in the wake of lead singer Steven Tyler's serious vocal injury.
The statement read: "It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history."
"It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives."
The legendary band told their fans they'd always wanted to "blow your mind when performing" but admitted they'd been aware Tyler had been struggling for some time.
The statement continued: "He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury ... Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage."
"We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you – the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true."
Devoted fans flooded the comments section of their Instagram with words of love and support for the band.
One follower wrote: "America's Greatest Rock and Roll Band. Nothing will ever change that."
A second user penned: "You’ve been part of my life for 16 years and I've been lucky enough to see you 5 times live, in person, right next to the stage. The world loses the greatest f------ band on the planet today."
