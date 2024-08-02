Acting Secret Service Director Claims No Knowledge of Shooter on Roof at Trump’s Pennsylvania Rally ‘Until They Heard Gunshots at 6:11 PM’ — WATCH

Around the 5:30 minute mark of the conference, Rowe stated: “At 6 PM former president Trump took the stage to begin remarks and based on what I know right now, neither the Secret Service counter-sniper teams nor members of the former president's security detail had any knowledge that there was a man on the roof of the AGR building with a firearm.”

“It is my understanding that personnel were not aware the assailant had a firearm until they heard gunshots at 6:11 PM.”

Earlier, Rowe explained that an emergency services unit counter-sniper team member texted the Secret Service counter-sniper team leader about a suspicious person and sent two photos of what would later be determined as Crooks, at 5:53 PM.