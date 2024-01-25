Steven Tyler’s Alleged Victim Accuses Aerosmith Singer of Detailing Abuse in Memoir for His ‘Own Profit’

She said Tyler “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon. Holcomb said the two continued dating and Tyler even started flying her across state lines.

The suit said Tyler asked Holcomb’s mom to sign over guardianship of her daughter. No agreement was signed by Holcomb said Tyler “instead continued to travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs” to her.

In 1975, Holcomb said Tyler got her pregnant at 17. She claimed he told her to get an abortion — allegedly telling her he feared the child would be born with medical issues due to them recently being in an apartment fire.