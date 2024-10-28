Dolly Parton Gives Ultra-Rare Insight Into Home Life With Her Reclusive Husband Carl Dean: 'I'm a Homebody!'

The country star, who is married to Carl Dean, said: "I don't go out that much and just live a simple life actually. I look like a party doll, but I'm pretty much a homebody when I'm not working; I love to be at home. I love to cook and read, and do piddly things around the house, womanly things."

She added: "My husband and I have always enjoyed each other. I love to do stuff with him; we have a little RV and like to travel around, especially in Tennessee — we love to get out just for the weekend or day trips. We've been all over the country in it."