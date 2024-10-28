Your tip
Dolly Parton Gives Ultra-Rare Insight Into Home Life With Her Reclusive Husband Carl Dean: 'I'm a Homebody!'

Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton has been married to Carl Thomas Dean for 58 years.

By:

Oct. 28 2024, Published 7:34 p.m. ET

Dolly Parton's home life in Nashville, Tenn., might not be as glamorous as some may think!

Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton revealed she is more laidback at home.

The country star, who is married to Carl Dean, said: "I don't go out that much and just live a simple life actually. I look like a party doll, but I'm pretty much a homebody when I'm not working; I love to be at home. I love to cook and read, and do piddly things around the house, womanly things."

She added: "My husband and I have always enjoyed each other. I love to do stuff with him; we have a little RV and like to travel around, especially in Tennessee — we love to get out just for the weekend or day trips. We've been all over the country in it."

Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Thomas Dean, doesn't enjoy the spotlight.

Parton, who wed Dean in 1966, is quite popular, but the retired businessman cherishes being out of the spotlight.

The singer admitted: "He's never liked going out to dinner and all that stuff. And although I love to go out with friends to a nice dinner and have fun, it just felt natural to me to keep my life private."

She added: "We're a tight-knit family and like to have fun. I have a big house — and several big tables — and in my house we can entertain anywhere."

Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton rarely talks about her home life.

In a television appearance, Parton shared the secret to her 58-year marriage.

"I'm just saying, anything new gets old," she told an outlet. "And I think if you just kind of stay together so much, you just nitpick every little thing and notice all that."

"It's worked for us because we both do different things and it's exciting when we are together," the Joyful Noise star continued. "So the fact that there's some little space that makes it exciting when you go home."

Parton is often praised for her larger-than-life hair and waist-cinching outfits, but she is more relaxed while spending time with Dean.

She said: "Going down and get some food or I'll make a picnic and we go down to the river and have a picnic and just kind of ride around and do our little things."

Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton admitted she 'enjoys going out to dinner.'

In an episode of her Apple Music radio show, "What Would Dolly Do?," the Tennesse native joked about her spouse's relationship with fame.

"Carl has never been in the limelight and all, never wanted to be in it," the 78-year-old admitted. "He don't like it."

Parton spoke to Hello!

Parton made an appearance on E! News.

