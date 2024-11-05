Your tip
Bible-Bashing Mark Wahlberg 'Livid' Over Wife Sharing Very Cheeky Photo of Him in Shower: 'It's a Mistake She Won't be Making Again!'

Split photo of Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham
Source: MEGA

Mark Wahlberg was 'livid' after his wife shared a NSFW photo of his bum on Instagram.

By:

Nov. 5 2024, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

A view of Mark Wahlberg's bare bum on a Fiji rooftop was never meant to make its way into the public eye.

The Ted actor is said to be "livid" after his wife, Rhea Durham, uploaded a steamy shower photo during their vacation last month — causing clear-cut "tension" between the two, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

mark wahlberg livid cheeky shower photo wife rhea durham
Source: MEGA

Wahlberg had 'tension' with his wife after she uploaded the photo of him showering from behind online.

The NSFW photo, which Durham quickly deleted, showed a nude Wahlberg from behind as he took an outdoor shower at the tropical resort.

Rhea even put a small heart emoji over her husband's tush, drawing attention to the "center" of the Instagram shot.

She joked in the caption: "Thinking back to this view of @markwahlberg," alongside flirty eyes and lips emojis.

mark wahlberg livid cheeky shower photo wife rhea durham
Source: MEGA

The actor and his wife enjoyed a tropical stay at a resort in Fiji last month.

However, Wahlberg wasn't too pleased with his privacy being exploited by his wife of 15 years.

An insider said: "Even though the photo was up for just a short time, it was enough to make Mark livid.

"He’s extremely careful about what the public sees and what stays private. The last thing he wants is his naked bottom plastered all over the internet!"

They added: "While Rhea quickly deleted the image, the brief exposure caused tension — it’s a mistake she won’t be making again!"

This wasn't the first time Durham shared a spicy photo of her 53-year-old husband, however. She shared another look at the Hollywood actor during a red-light therapy session in December 2023.

The buff celeb was photographed in a red-light therapy bed while wearing nothing but socks and underwear. Durham added in: "Good Morning and you’re welcome."

mark wahlberg livid cheeky shower photo wife rhea durham
Source: MEGA

Wahlberg has become known to prioritize his fitness routine in recent years.

Similarly, Wahlberg soonafter revealed his wife didn't exactly give him a heads up she would be blasting the photo out.

He told ET: "She took the picture and then posted it and then told me she was going to do that."

The pair tied the knot in August of 2009 and have since welcomed four kids: daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 14, and sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 16.

Recently, the actor opened up about his "fight against father time" and the importance of keeping up with his physical fitness.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Wahlberg’s intense workout routine often starts as early as 4 am. According to Men’s Journal, Wahlberg’s famed gym is equipped with all the fanciest accouterments — dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells, VersaClimber, TechnoGym bike, treadmill, rower, boxing equipment, and a top-of-the-line body composition machine.

mark wahlberg livid cheeky shower photo wife rhea durham
Source: MEGA

Durham shared another steamy shot of Wahlberg last year wearing just socks and underwear.

Last year, the actor admitted to wishing he knew how to properly exercise his body years ago.

He told People: "I target muscle groups. I don't have to lift as heavy, but I have to have better form, a longer hold and a longer squeeze."

"I just wish I would've listened to the people who were trying to tell me these things and give me this kind of advice 20 years ago."

Building on his passion for fitness, Wahlberg co-founded the athleisure brand Municipal in 2019 — which launched its first physical store in Los Angeles this July.

The actor is often seen repping the brand on his Instagram page, where he also promotes his upcoming films, Wahlburgers Burger Restaurant, and Flecha Azul Tequila.

