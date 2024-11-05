'I Need You to Pray for Me and This Nation': Inside Kamala Harris’ Spiritual Beliefs — and How She Wants to Use Them To Unite a Multifaith America
Kamala Harris has issued a plea for voters: "Pray for me and this nation."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Democratic nominee's spiritual beliefs and how she plans to use them to unite the multifaith country.
Harris' own background resembles the melting pot that is the United States. She's the daughter of a Hindu mother and Christian father and is married to a Jewish man.
At her and husband Doug Emhoff's wedding ceremony, they incorporated both Jewish and Indian traditions.
Interfaith Alliance's Rev. Paul Brandeis Raushenbush said the vice president reflects an individual "who has gone through what it means to be living in a multifaith democracy in her own life", according to the New York Times.
Harris, 60, has heavily leaned on her first-hand experience growing up in a multi-cultural household to connect with voters as she was thrown into the presidential race months out from election day.
When she found out President Joe Biden suspended his re-election campaign and endorsed her, Harris reportedly called the pastor of her longtime congregation, Third Baptist Church of San Francisco.
Rev. Dr. Amos Brown recalled Harris asking: "Pastor, I need for you to pray for Doug, for me and for this nation.
"I've decided to run for president."
Brown, 83, said he repeated a prayer Harris was familiar with: "What does the Lord require of you but to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?"
- Facebook Ads, WhatsApp Channels and Intimate Meetings: On the Frontlines of Kamala Harris' Desperate War to Win Back Jaded Muslim and Arab Voters
- Kamala Harris' Presidential Campaign Crisis Exposed: 'Desperate' Vice-President's Team 'Gripped by In-Fighting' as Donald Trump Emerges As Red-Hot Favorite in White House Race
- ELECTION COUNTDOWN: Kamala Harris Brands Trump 'Threat to Democracy' in Ellipse Speech — On Site of His Infamous 'Fight Like Hell' Speech
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Over the course of her campaign, the 60-year-old's faith has been on display as she made a point to visit numerous churches across the country, including two stops in Georgia on her birthday.
Her campaign also launched the "Souls to the Polls" effort aimed at drumming up support from Black churchgoers.
While Harris has strategically chosen to drop bible verses into rally speeches, she has not necessarily centered her campaign on her faith. As a result, she's welcomed both religious and non-religious voters.
Meanwhile, her opponent Donald Trump has baselessly accused her of promoting a "wave of anti-Christian bigotry" and claimed she wanted to turn Christians into "second-class citizens" as he questioned her beliefs and background.
Harris addressed Trump's accusations in a recent interview with Charlamagne tha God.
She told the radio host: "They are trying to disconnect me from the people I’ve worked with — and that I am from. I grew up in the Black church."
Later she charged Trump was the candidate who did not represent Christian values by promoting hate and bigotry.
While reflecting on her faith and policies, Dr. Brown said: "Her faith is an active faith, a walking faith.
"She's a doer of the word."
Harris echoed the sentiment in her memoir, The Truths We Hold, in which she wrote: "'Faith' is a verb.
"I believe we must live our faith and show faith in action."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.