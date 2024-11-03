ELECTION FURY: MAGA Nuts Fire Hate at Kamala Harris Over Results of 'Fake Poll' Putting Her Ahead of 'Fascist' Donald Trump

Several Trump supporters called the recent poll "fake news", flooding social media sites like X and TikTok with rants directed at the pollsters, Harris and news outlets for "spreading lies" and "discouraging" Republicans from voting.

One X user shared the poll in a post and wrote: "You people have no credibility left. NONE! Same night Emerson has Trump ahead by 10.5%. Trump won this state. In fact, Trump will flip Minnesota, Virginia and N.Y. before she flips Iowa."

Another user commented: "It's a psyop to make us feel we're defeated. That's why they picked a state that's guaranteed to be red. It's an assault to our intelligence."

A third person claimed: "I'm from Iowa and have never seen a Harris sign anywhere. Des Moines Dems don't control Iowa, the farmers do."