ELECTION FURY: MAGA Nuts Fire Hate at Kamala Harris Over Results of 'Fake Poll' Putting Her Ahead of 'Fascist' Donald Trump
Donald Trump's supporters are outraged over a recent string of polls showing Vice President Kamala Harris pulling ahead in states like Iowa days before the election.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Harris/Walz campaign has seen a rise in support after the ex-president's former White House advisors labeled him a "fascist".
Several Trump supporters called the recent poll "fake news", flooding social media sites like X and TikTok with rants directed at the pollsters, Harris and news outlets for "spreading lies" and "discouraging" Republicans from voting.
One X user shared the poll in a post and wrote: "You people have no credibility left. NONE! Same night Emerson has Trump ahead by 10.5%. Trump won this state. In fact, Trump will flip Minnesota, Virginia and N.Y. before she flips Iowa."
Another user commented: "It's a psyop to make us feel we're defeated. That's why they picked a state that's guaranteed to be red. It's an assault to our intelligence."
A third person claimed: "I'm from Iowa and have never seen a Harris sign anywhere. Des Moines Dems don't control Iowa, the farmers do."
According to the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Harris is ahead of Trump 47 percent to 44 percent among likely voters in the state – a massive swing in the VP's favor in less than three days before Election Day.
The new poll prompted polling analyst Nate Silver to write a swift analysis, calling the poll "shocking" and saying releasing it "took guts" to release it.
On Silver's blog, The Silver Bulletin, he wrote: "[Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co.] has a long history of bucking the conventional wisdom and being right.
"In a world where most pollsters have a lot of egg on their faces, she has near-oracular status."
The Trump campaign swiftly rejected Selzer's poll findings, calling them an "outlier" in a memo circulated hours after the poll was published.
Tony Fabrizio, Trump's chief campaign pollster, claimed the recent Emerson College poll "far more closely" reflects Iowa likely voters.
He said: "Unlike Emerson, which transparently reports its share of partisans and the 2020 vote recall, Des Moines Register does NOT disclose the distribution of this information, even though they asked it in their survey."
Trump critics took to X, shared Fabrizio's memo and wrote: "This is definitely something a non-panicking campaign would put out."
The shock poll was released days after Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, called the former president "an authoritarian" who "admires people who are dictators.
Kelly added: "(H)e has said that. So he certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure."
In a recent interview, Kelly said Trump praised the loyalty of Adolf Hitler's generals while expressing a desire to have similar ones serve him.
He recalled asking Trump: "Surely you can't mean Hitler's generals? And he said, 'Yeah, yeah, Hitler's generals.'"
Trump's former top-ranking military official Mark Milley, a four-star general who served as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also spoke out against the ex-president, calling him "fascist to the core".
