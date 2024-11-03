Royal Rip-Off Scandal: 'Slumlord Landlord' Prince William and Father King Charles Blasted For Raking in $65M From Hospitals and Schools
King Charles and Prince William are set to earn a staggering $65 million from public services, such as hospitals and schools, through their estates.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal family has been labeled "slumlord landlords" after a five-month investigation into their real estate practices.
The investigation uncovered multiple instances where public institutions had to pay significant amounts to utilize properties owned by the royal estates.
For example, the Ministry of Justice pays the Duchy of Cornwall $1.9 million annually to use Dartmoor prison, amounting to a substantial 25-year deal worth over $48.6 million.
Additionally, the Dorset Fire Authority was charged over $793,000 upfront to lease land for a new fire station.
The King’s estates have also been involved in contracts with hospitals and schools.
An NHS hospital trust reportedly pays an annual rent of $1.05 million to use a warehouse close to Tower Bridge, originally portrayed as a charitable gesture by the Duchy of Lancaster.
Similarly, Devon County Council pays $388 per year to use a fire station on Dartmoor, totaling $19,449 over a 50-year lease.
Despite the significant earnings from public services, royal expert Phil Dampier claimed the royal family's costs to taxpayers are "minimal", contributing less than $3 per person annually.
He highlights that the generated revenue sustains the monarchy's infrastructure, ensuring its long-term sustainability and appeal.
In addition to public services, the royal estates engage in charitable activities. Charities, including those with Royal patronage, pay fees to utilize properties owned by the royal estates.
For instance, the Duchy of Cornwall receives income from renting offices to various charities, such as Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie, where both King Charles and Prince William have patronage.
A spokesperson for the Duchy of Lancaster affirmed that their operations comply with all applicable U.K. laws and regulations.
According to another report, several rental properties owned by Prince William failed to meet the minimum legal energy efficiency standards for landlords.
Mirror and Channel 4 claim a number of tenants are at risk of fuel poverty, living in hard-to-heat homes riddled with damp and black mold.
The report comes as U.K. taxpayers are stuck with the bill funding a $478 million renovation of Buckingham Palace as Prince William launches his campaign against homelessness and for "everyone having a right to a safe and stable home".
One tenant told the outlet: "The slick PR will stick in the throat of many tenants. He should start by bringing the homes he already owns up to modern standards."
