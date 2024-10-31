Trump's Top Ex-Advisers Now Call Him 'Liar', 'Fascist' and 'Unfit' After Serving Under His Former White House Regime

Donald Trump has failed to secure support from his former White House advisers, who issued stark warnings ahead of election day.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Trump's ex-cabinet members, generals and top-ranking officials branded him a "liar" and a "fascist" as they stressed he's "unfit" for office after serving in his first presidential term.

In an unprecedented move, those who worked closely with Trump, 78, warned he's not only an inept candidate, but a threat to democracy.