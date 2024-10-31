Trump's Top Ex-Advisers Now Call Him 'Liar', 'Fascist' and 'Unfit' After Serving Under His Former White House Regime
Donald Trump has failed to secure support from his former White House advisers, who issued stark warnings ahead of election day.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Trump's ex-cabinet members, generals and top-ranking officials branded him a "liar" and a "fascist" as they stressed he's "unfit" for office after serving in his first presidential term.
In an unprecedented move, those who worked closely with Trump, 78, warned he's not only an inept candidate, but a threat to democracy.
Most recently, Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, called him "an authoritarian" who "admires people who are dictators".
Kelly added: "(H)e has said that. So he certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure."
In a recent interview, Kelly said Trump praised the loyalty of Adolf Hitler's generals while expressing a desire to have similar ones serve him.
He recalled asking Trump: "Surely you can't mean Hitler’s generals? And he said, 'Yeah, yeah, Hitler's generals.'"
In addition to Kelly, Trump's former top-ranking military official Mark Milley, a four-star general who served as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told journalist Bob Woodward the ex-president is "fascist to the core".
Milley added: "No one has ever been as dangerous to this country as Donald Trump. Now I realize he's a total fascist. He is the most dangerous person to this country."
Despite hand-selecting both Milley and Kelly, Trump – who routinely boasts about hiring only "the best people" – called them "dumb" and "stupid" after they publicly criticized him.
The ex-president also suggested Milley, who served over 40 years in the military, should be executed for treason following his comments on the January 6 insurrection.
But the list of Trump's former advisers turned critics doesn't stop with Kelly and Milley.
An overwhelming amount of former cabinet members and national security aides raised alarm over the possibility of Trump returning to the Oval Office, citing his lack of understanding on foreign policy, complex issues, January 6 and fueling a growing divide among Americans, according to the New York Times.
Former national security adviser John Bolton warned: "Donald Trump will cause a lot of damage if he is elected in a second term."
Secretary of Defense James Mattis echoed: "Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us."
National security adviser Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster added: "Trump lacked basic knowledge of how the government runs, and his impatience with learning about the roles of his senior officials and about alternative models for decision-making limited his ability to lead. When there was conflict, he avoided it or, at times, stoked it."
Bolton also shared: "His short attention span (except on matters of personal advantage) renders coherent foreign policy almost unattainable.
"The United States missed an incalculable number of opportunities in Trump’s first term because senior officials necessarily concentrated on keeping a few key policies on track."
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also chimed in: "His understanding of global events, his understanding of global history, his understanding of U.S. history was really limited. It’s really hard to have a conversation with someone who doesn’t even understand the concept for why we’re talking about this."
Famously, Trump's own Vice President Mike Pence refused to bend the knee and comply with the ex-president's demands to not certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Pence later said: "The American people deserve to know that President Trump asked me to put him over my oath to the Constitution, but I kept my oath and I always will.
"I’m running for president in part because I think that anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States."
