ELECTION COUNTDOWN: Barack Obama Warns Trump’s 'Hitler Praise' is 'Loony' — as VP Kamala Harris Snubs Joe Rogan Podcast Invite

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was labelled both "dangerous" and a "loony" by Barack Obama during his campaign speech with Kamala Harris.

By:

Oct. 25 2024, Published 7:16 p.m. ET

Barack Obama has branded the prospect of Donald Trump regaining control of the White House "dangerous" and called him a "loony" for praising Adolf Hitler.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former President was responding to claims made by Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly, who called for business mogul a Hitler-loving fascist, while on the campaign trail supporting Kamala Harris Georgina on Thursday.

barack obama running kamala harris tim walz ticket kevin mccarthy
Source: MEGA

Obama said Trump "acts so crazy" and believes "people no longer take it seriously".

Obama said: "He acts so crazy, and it's become so common that people no longer take it seriously.

"I’m here to explain to you: Just because he acts goofy, does not mean his presidency wouldn’t be dangerous.”

He then warned voters Kelly's claims, as well as those of other former members of Trump’s administration who have likewise issued stark a warning, should not be ignored.

Obama, 63, said: "The other day, Gen. John Kelly, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, said that Trump told him he wanted his generals to be like Hitler‘s generals."

Obama continued. "Don't boo - vote."

donald trump medical records kamala harris
Source: MEGA

Trump has faced a backlash after praising Adoph Hitler.

He added it's a "good rule of thumb" in politics to not say you want to in any way emulate the Nazi leader.

But more importantly, Obama said the reviews of Trump by some of those who knew him best while in the White House serve a purpose: providing a clear view of "how Donald Trump thinks."

"John Kelly isn’t the only one saying this," he said, before alluding to former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who called Trump a "total fascist."

barack obama nicotine gum
Source: MEGA

Obama hopes voters will take on board his views about Trump.

"I happen to know John Kelly and Mark Milley. They served under me when I was commander-in-chief. These are serious people.

"This is a decorated soldier and Marine who served in battle. They are not woke liberals," Obama said, rejecting Trump's rant last night Kelly had a case of "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

He continued: "They are people who have never in the past even talked about politics because they believe the military should be above politics.

joe rogan roasts fired cnn media reporter brian stelter
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris has swerved appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast.

donald trump medical records kamala harris
Source: MEGA

Harris reportedly sounded out Rogan in a bid to appeal to young male voters.

"But the reason they are speaking up is because they have seen that in Donald Trump's mind, the military does not exist to serve the Constitution or American people.

"He doesn’t see being commander-in-chief as a solemn, sacred responsibility. Just like every thing else, he thinks the military exists to do his bidding and serve his interests.

"He said if he's elected, he will use that military to go after 'the enemy within,' which he defines as anyone who criticizes him or refuses to bend the knee."

Obama warned: "Unlike the first time, he won't have people like John Kelly around to stop him.

"He will be surrounded by people just as loony as he is and who will let him do what he wants. So my question to you, Georgia: How is any of that going to help you?"

Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com can also reveal Trump rival Harris has swerved an opportunity to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Harris' team had been in touch with Rogan's program about a possible appearance, due to his listeners being predominantly young men, but scheduling did not line up, spokesperson Ian Sams said on MSNBC.

"We talked with Rogan and his team about the podcast. Unfortunately it isn't going to work out right now because of the scheduling of this ... period of the campaign," Sams said.

Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

